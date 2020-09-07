Elderly woman's plea to Collector after son grabs property

A 96-year-old woman on Monday appealed to the district Collector to subject her to mercy killing as she does not have means to live after her son allegedly grabbed her 12 acre of land by forging documents. Murugammal of Kuppanur village submitted a petition to the Collector K Rajamani who assured her of action besides handing over money to her for food and transport.

In the petition, she stated her son had forged the documents and usurped the agricultural land belonging to the family, including three daughters. Despite complaints to the district administration and police, no action was taken, she said.

Hence such an appeal to the Collector, she added..