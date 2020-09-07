Left Menu
Development News Edition

3 held for taking photos of women, making lewd comments in Kolkata restaurant

The three were also accused of taking photographs of women using their mobile phones, he said, quoting the complaint lodged by mother of the girl. "When protested, the three allegedly attacked the women and outraged the modesty of the complainant," the officer said, adding that CCTV footage of the restaurant is being checked.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 07-09-2020 16:56 IST | Created: 07-09-2020 16:35 IST
3 held for taking photos of women, making lewd comments in Kolkata restaurant
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Three persons have been arrested for allegedly taking photographs of women and girls at a restaurant here and making lewd comments on them, police said on Monday. The incident happened on Sunday night when a woman along with her relatives and a few others were celebrating the birthday of her 15-year-old daughter at the restaurant in Phoolbagan area, they said.

The three accused, who were consuming alcohol sitting on another table in the restaurant, allegedly started making indecent gestures at the women and girls and making lewd remarks on them, a police officer said. The three were also accused of taking photographs of women using their mobile phones, he said, quoting the complaint lodged by mother of the girl.

"When protested, the three allegedly attacked the women and outraged the modesty of the complainant," the officer said, adding that CCTV footage of the restaurant is being checked. Further investigation is underway, he added.

  • READ MORE ON:
  • CCTV

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Costa Rica researchers to trial coronavirus and Reusable Chinese spacecraft lands successfully

Health News Roundup: India reports global daily record of new coronavirus cases; South Korea's new coronavirus cases sink and more

Science News Roundup: Reusable Chinese spacecraft lands successfully; Costa Rica researchers to trial coronavirus treatment

Health News Roundup: Australia to receive first batch of AstraZeneca COVID; UK records 2,988 new COVID cases and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Sena MLA seeks House resolution for action against Kangana

Mumbai, Sep 7 PTIShiv Sena MLA PratapSarnaik on Monday demanded a unanimous resolution in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly for a legal action against actress Kangana Ranaut, who he said has maligned the image of Maharashtra and Mumbai t...

UAE planning first official visit to Israel on Sept. 22 - source

The United Arab Emirates is planning to make its first official visit to Israel on Sept. 22 to build up the countries agreement to normalise relations, a source familiar with the provisional itinerary said on Monday.Israeli officials declin...

Telecom subscriber base continues to decline for third month in a row: Ind-Ra

The telecom industrys subscriber base continued to decline month-on-month in May for the third month in a row due to outbreak of COVID-19, which led to issues like movement of migrant labourers to their home towns and SIM card consolidation...

India overtakes Brazil in coronavirus infections, some rail services resume

India overtook Brazil in coronavirus infection numbers on Monday, making it second only to the United States after a record jump, but the government resumed underground train services and announced plans to re-open the Taj Mahal this month....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020