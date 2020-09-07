Meghalaya: 4 arrested with drugs worth Rs 2.48 crore
Four persons have been arrested and drugs worth Rs 2.48 crore seized from their possession in two incidents in Meghalaya's East Khasi Hills district, police said on Monday. In another incident, three persons, including a woman, were arrested and 0.65 gm of heroin seized from their possession, Nongtynger said, adding all the four accused persons have been booked under the NDPS Act.PTI | Shillong | Updated: 07-09-2020 18:25 IST | Created: 07-09-2020 18:25 IST
Four persons have been arrested and drugs worth Rs 2.48 crore seized from their possession in two incidents in Meghalaya's East Khasi Hills district, police said on Monday. Acting on a tip-off, a police team intercepted an Agartala-bound truck at Shillong Bypass on Sunday and seized 5.08 kg Yaba tablets from the vehicle, Superintendent of Police Sylvester Nongtynger said.
The 31-year-old truck driver, a resident of North Tripura district, has been arrested, the officer said. In another incident, three persons, including a woman, were arrested and 0.65 gm of heroin seized from their possession, Nongtynger said, adding all the four accused persons have been booked under the NDPS Act.
- READ MORE ON:
- East Khasi Hills district
- Meghalaya
- Agartala
- Shillong Bypass
- North Tripura
ALSO READ
Office of English daily in Meghalaya declared containment area
Former Meghalaya governor Tathagata Roy seeks to rejoin BJP in a couple of days
59 more COVID-19 cases reported in Meghalaya, tally 1,976
Meghalaya to be the first country to implement new NEP : Sangma
Meghalaya COVID tally crosses 2,000-mark