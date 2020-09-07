Left Menu
Development News Edition

J&K police opens first drug de-addiction centre in J&K's Samba

Jammu and Kashmir police on Friday launched a drug de-addiction, welfare, awareness and rehabilitation institute (DDWARI) in the border district of Samba as part of its commitment to defeat the issue of drug menace among the youth. The establishment of DDWARI is an initiative of Samba police in its efforts to save the youth from the ill effects of drugs through counselling, treatment and rehabilitation, he said.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 07-09-2020 19:44 IST | Created: 07-09-2020 19:34 IST
J&K police opens first drug de-addiction centre in J&K's Samba
Jammu and Kashmir Police logo. Image Credit: ANI

Jammu and Kashmir police on Friday launched a drug de-addiction, welfare, awareness and rehabilitation institute (DDWARI) in the border district of Samba as part of its commitment to defeat the issue of drug menace among the youth. Inspector General of Police (IGP) Jammu Zone, Mukesh Singh inaugurated the institute at Gurah Slathia in Vijaypur belt in presence of prominent persons, sarpanches, panches and locals of the area, a police spokesman said. The DDWARI centre is a one of its kind place in the district. It has been set up following joint efforts of the police, civil administration, pharmaceutical companies and civil society of Samba, he said.

It has 10 beds for drug addicts who can seek admission for counselling and rehabilitation, he said. It has a dedicated counselling cell with a medical team for the inmates admitted in the DDWARI for their proper treatment.

The various services offered by DDWARI include outpatient treatment, in-patient treatment, follow-up of rehabilitated drug abusers, recreation, psychotherapy for effective rehabilitation and preparing for constructive employment post treatment, he said. The treatment of the patient will go through the following phases -- pre-treatment stage, detoxification, rehabilitation, psychotherapy and post treatment-follow-up.

In his welcome address, Samba SSP Shakti Pathak said drug addiction affects the capabilities of the youth and it is the responsibility of all stakeholders to work together for eradicating this growing menace. The establishment of DDWARI is an initiative of Samba police in its efforts to save the youth from the ill effects of drugs through counselling, treatment and rehabilitation, he said. "Drug abuse makes the youth dependent, incapable to face the challenges and finally costs their life", the SSP said.

Speaking on the occasion, IGP Singh lauded the role of Samba police for such a noble cause of establishing a drug de-addiction centre in the district which will be greatly beneficial for the youths of the area who fall prey to the drug abuse. Singh urged upon the people, especially the locals of the area, to cooperate with the administration in successful functioning of the institute.

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You – Why renewal for Season 2 starring Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin is inevitable

Science News Roundup: Costa Rica researchers to trial coronavirus and Reusable Chinese spacecraft lands successfully

Health News Roundup: India reports global daily record of new coronavirus cases; South Korea's new coronavirus cases sink and more

Science News Roundup: Reusable Chinese spacecraft lands successfully; Costa Rica researchers to trial coronavirus treatment

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Parks, tourist spots in Nilgiris district to be opened for public from Sept 9

All the parks, coming under Horticulture department in Nilgiris district, will be opened for public and tourists from September 9, District Collector Innocent Divya said on Monday. The Government Botanical Gardens, Rose Garden, Sims Park, T...

Six labourers killed in Pak mine collapse

At least six labourers were killed on Monday when a marble mine they were working in collapsed due to landslides in northwest Pakistan, a senior official saidThe incident happened in Mohmand district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province when the ...

Surprised that Y security given to those who insult Maharashtra: Anil Deshmukh

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh has slammed the Centre for providing Y security to actor Kangana Ranaut. Speaking to reporters, the minister observed that as Maharashtra belongs to everybody, all parties must condemn any person who ...

UP: Man lynched in police presence after he kills teacher, SHO suspended

An angry mob thrashed a man to death at a village in Uttar Pradeshs Kushinagar district on Monday, allegedly in the presence of police which had arrived there after he shot dead a school teacher. Following the incident, the SHO of Taryasuja...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020