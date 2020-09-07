J&K police opens first drug de-addiction centre in J&K's Samba

Jammu and Kashmir police on Friday launched a drug de-addiction, welfare, awareness and rehabilitation institute (DDWARI) in the border district of Samba as part of its commitment to defeat the issue of drug menace among the youth. Inspector General of Police (IGP) Jammu Zone, Mukesh Singh inaugurated the institute at Gurah Slathia in Vijaypur belt in presence of prominent persons, sarpanches, panches and locals of the area, a police spokesman said. The DDWARI centre is a one of its kind place in the district. It has been set up following joint efforts of the police, civil administration, pharmaceutical companies and civil society of Samba, he said.

It has 10 beds for drug addicts who can seek admission for counselling and rehabilitation, he said. It has a dedicated counselling cell with a medical team for the inmates admitted in the DDWARI for their proper treatment.

The various services offered by DDWARI include outpatient treatment, in-patient treatment, follow-up of rehabilitated drug abusers, recreation, psychotherapy for effective rehabilitation and preparing for constructive employment post treatment, he said. The treatment of the patient will go through the following phases -- pre-treatment stage, detoxification, rehabilitation, psychotherapy and post treatment-follow-up.

In his welcome address, Samba SSP Shakti Pathak said drug addiction affects the capabilities of the youth and it is the responsibility of all stakeholders to work together for eradicating this growing menace. The establishment of DDWARI is an initiative of Samba police in its efforts to save the youth from the ill effects of drugs through counselling, treatment and rehabilitation, he said. "Drug abuse makes the youth dependent, incapable to face the challenges and finally costs their life", the SSP said.

Speaking on the occasion, IGP Singh lauded the role of Samba police for such a noble cause of establishing a drug de-addiction centre in the district which will be greatly beneficial for the youths of the area who fall prey to the drug abuse. Singh urged upon the people, especially the locals of the area, to cooperate with the administration in successful functioning of the institute.