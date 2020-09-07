19 Indians, 3 Bangladeshis in Pak custody for 'illegally' crossing border: Official

Nineteen Indians and three Bangladeshis have been arrested by Pakistani authorities for allegedly crossing the border illegally two months ago and they will remain in jail until the apex court decides whether they face a trial or not in November, an official said on Monday. The official of the federal government told PTI that as many as 19 Indian nationals had been arrested over two months ago from different parts of the country primarily on 'illegal border crossing and espionage charges' by police and Rangers under the Security Act and Secret Services Act of the country. "The Indian nationals have been kept in different jails under the said laws. Recently, they were produced before the Federal Review Board comprising judges of the Superior Court and the federal interior ministry presented their record/charges. After reviewing the record, the board extended their detention till November 9," the official said.

He said their cases will be taken up again on November 9 by the apex court's board that will decide in the light of the investigation report whether they face trial or are set free.

The cases of three Bangladeshi nationals will also be taken up on November 9. The three-member board is headed by Justice Manzoor Ahmad Malik of the Supreme Court. The other members of the board are Justice Ayesha A Malik and Justice Naeem Akhtar. The board had also taken up the case of one Sri Lankan national on similar charges. The board, however, ordered his release for 'want of any evidence' against him with regard to charges framed by the interior ministry on him.