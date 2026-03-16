Cross-Border Tensions: Violent Exchanges at the Afghan-Pakistani Border

Heightened tensions along the Afghanistan-Pakistan border have resulted in deadly exchanges in recent weeks, claiming civilian lives and causing widespread damage. Afghan officials reported the death of two children and injuries to ten others following mortar attacks, marking one of the deadliest periods of cross-border conflict between the two nations.

Pakistan, in response, launched airstrikes targeting what it described as militant infrastructure within Afghanistan, further escalating the situation. Pakistan's President has termed the situation as an 'open war,' condemning the Afghan administration for deploying drones that injured civilians on Pakistani soil.

The cross-border clashes, originating from both historical grievances and recent provocations, have disrupted an October ceasefire brokered by Qatar. With bilateral discussions stalled, the ongoing hostilities pose a severe threat to regional peace and stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)