Left Menu
Development News Edition

Economists stick to Brexit forecasts despite no-deal rhetoric

Economists stuck to their forecasts on Monday that Britain and the European Union would agree some sort of post-Brexit trade deal, taking the view that London is likely toughening its rhetoric in a bid to pressure Brussels into a compromise. The talks are back in crisis and the pound is bearing the brunt on renewed fears of a disorderly exit from the EU after the British government was reported to be planning legislation to override parts of the Withdrawal Agreement it signed in January.

Reuters | Updated: 07-09-2020 20:58 IST | Created: 07-09-2020 20:58 IST
Economists stick to Brexit forecasts despite no-deal rhetoric

Economists stuck to their forecasts on Monday that Britain and the European Union would agree some sort of post-Brexit trade deal, taking the view that London is likely toughening its rhetoric in a bid to pressure Brussels into a compromise.

The talks are back in crisis and the pound is bearing the brunt on renewed fears of a disorderly exit from the EU after the British government was reported to be planning legislation to override parts of the Withdrawal Agreement it signed in January. "Rhetoric in past few days has been ramped up, but we don't think this materially changes the prospect of a deal being reached before the end of the year", Chris Graham, Europe Economist at Standard Chartered, said.

He added his team was sticking to probabilities of a deal at 50%, no-deal at 30% and an extension of the talks to 20%. Petr Krpata, Chief EMEA FX and IR Strategist at ING, also stuck to his overall forecast.

"Yes, the latest developments definitely increased the chance of a no-deal Brexit, but still no deal is not our base case," he said, giving a 50% to 60% probability to a deal. Economists at Commerzbank, Rabobank and Nomura also kept their forecasts that a deal was most likely scenario.

While there is an expectation that Prime Minister Boris Johnson will not go as far as to "eliminate the legal force of parts of the withdrawal agreement", a possibility reported by the Financial Times, economists said they had to take that into account. "While our base case remains a semi-managed hard exit (60% probability) which involves some modest stop-gap measures to manage the transition from EU to WTO rules for trade, the rising tensions could limit the breadth of any such measures," said Kallum Pickering, a senior economist at Berenberg.

Moving forward however, the perception could quickly deteriorate if London and Brussels keep up their tug of war. "It is almost inevitable that the perceived probability of 'no deal' will escalate over the coming weeks", Goldman Sachs analysts wrote in a research note this morning in which they maintained their expectations of "thin" free trade agreement.

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You – Why renewal for Season 2 starring Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin is inevitable

Science News Roundup: Costa Rica researchers to trial coronavirus and Reusable Chinese spacecraft lands successfully

Health News Roundup: India reports global daily record of new coronavirus cases; South Korea's new coronavirus cases sink and more

Health News Roundup: Australia to receive first batch of AstraZeneca COVID; UK records 2,988 new COVID cases and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

6 workers fall sick after gas leak from factory in Maha

At least half a dozen workers fell ill on Monday after being exposed to a toxic gas that leaked from a factory in the MIDC industrial estate in Boisar here in Maharashtra, fire brigade officials said. An officer at the Boisar MIDC fire stat...

Saudi court issues final verdicts in Khashoggi killing

A Saudi court issued final verdicts on Monday in the case of slain Washington Post columnist and Saudi critic Jamal Khashoggi after his son, who still resides in the kingdom, announced pardons that spared five of the convicted individuals f...

French Open to allow spectators amid COVID-19 concerns

The organisers of the upcoming French Open on Monday confirmed that spectators would be allowed inside the stadium despite the concerns regarding the growing number of coronavirus cases in the country. The French Open is scheduled from Sept...

MNS corporator ransacks car of Pune civic body officer

A Maharashtra Navnirman Sena MNS corporator on Monday damaged the official vehicle of a Pune Municipal Corporation PMC officer over the alleged delay in getting an ambulance to transport the body of his relative, who died of COVID-19 infect...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020