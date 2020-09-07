ED arrests Chanda Kochhar's husband in money laundering case
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has arrested Deepak Kochhar, husband of former ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar, in connection with a money laundering case, officials said on Monday.PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 07-09-2020 21:23 IST | Created: 07-09-2020 21:07 IST
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has arrested Deepak Kochhar, husband of former ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar, in connection with a money laundering case, officials said on Monday. They said Deepak Kochhar was arrested by the agency in Mumbai under sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).
The couple has been questioned by the central probe agency in a case of alleged irregularities and money laundering in giving bank loans to the Videocon group. The ED, early this year, also attached assets worth Rs 78 crore "in possession of" Chanda Kochhar, Deepak Kochhar and the companies owned and controlled by him.
