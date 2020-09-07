Left Menu
Development News Edition

ED arrests Chanda Kochhar's husband in money laundering case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has arrested Deepak Kochhar, husband of former ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar, in connection with a money laundering case, officials said on Monday.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 07-09-2020 21:23 IST | Created: 07-09-2020 21:07 IST
ED arrests Chanda Kochhar's husband in money laundering case
Representative Image Image Credit: wikipedia

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has arrested Deepak Kochhar, husband of former ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar, in connection with a money laundering case, officials said on Monday. They said Deepak Kochhar was arrested by the agency in Mumbai under sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The couple has been questioned by the central probe agency in a case of alleged irregularities and money laundering in giving bank loans to the Videocon group. The ED, early this year, also attached assets worth Rs 78 crore "in possession of" Chanda Kochhar, Deepak Kochhar and the companies owned and controlled by him.

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You – Why renewal for Season 2 starring Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin is inevitable

Science News Roundup: Costa Rica researchers to trial coronavirus and Reusable Chinese spacecraft lands successfully

Health News Roundup: India reports global daily record of new coronavirus cases; South Korea's new coronavirus cases sink and more

Health News Roundup: Australia to receive first batch of AstraZeneca COVID; UK records 2,988 new COVID cases and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

French COVID cases and death toll creeps up

The number of new, confirmed cases of COVID-19 in France has risen by 4,203 compared with the previous day to stand at a total of 328,980, the French health ministry said on Monday.The number of deaths also rose by 25 over the last 24 hours...

6 workers fall sick after gas leak from factory in Maha

At least half a dozen workers fell ill on Monday after being exposed to a toxic gas that leaked from a factory in the MIDC industrial estate in Boisar here in Maharashtra, fire brigade officials said. An officer at the Boisar MIDC fire stat...

Saudi court issues final verdicts in Khashoggi killing

A Saudi court issued final verdicts on Monday in the case of slain Washington Post columnist and Saudi critic Jamal Khashoggi after his son, who still resides in the kingdom, announced pardons that spared five of the convicted individuals f...

French Open to allow spectators amid COVID-19 concerns

The organisers of the upcoming French Open on Monday confirmed that spectators would be allowed inside the stadium despite the concerns regarding the growing number of coronavirus cases in the country. The French Open is scheduled from Sept...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020