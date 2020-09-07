Top militant commander among 5 killed in Pakistan's tribal region

Top militant commander among 5 killed in Pakistan's tribal regionPTI | Peshawar | Updated: 07-09-2020 21:44 IST | Created: 07-09-2020 21:28 IST
A top militant commander was killed along with his four accomplices by security forces on Monday in Pakistan's restive tribal region, bordering Afghanistan, the army said.
Wasim Zikrea of a banned outfit was killed with four other militants in an intelligence based operation conducted in north Waziristan tribal district. Wasim was wanted in more than 30 terrorist activities, the army said.
Ten terrorists have also been arrested in the operation, it added.
