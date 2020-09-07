J-K LG begins outreach programme in Jammu, urges people to share issues with him

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha began his outreach programme from Jammu on Monday and appealed to the people to come forward with their issues and grievances for an accountable administration. Kick-starting the programme, Sinha visited Raghunath, Ranbireshwar and Panjbakhtar temples and took stock of the facilities being made available to the visiting devotees.

He paid obeisance there and prayed for the peace, progress, and prosperity in the Union Territory, an official spokesman said. The Lt Governor also took a walk through the heritage Raghunath Market and Residency Road area where he interacted with locals, shopkeepers, officer bearers of Traders Associations including Raghunath Bazar Association and Kanak Mandi Association.

He enquired about the difficulties being faced by the people and the business community due to the COVID-19 pandemic, or otherwise. Terming people's feedback as imperative for accountable and responsive administration, the LG urged the people to come forward with their issues and grievances and play an active role in the development process by providing regular feedback on the working of the administration.

Appreciating the outreach programme, the locals put forth their demands which included beautification of the Jammu city, timely completion of mega projects and expressed the hope that various development projects to uplift the Tourism profile of the region will be completed at the earliest. They said the projects, once completed, would benefit the people at large, particularly the business community and the youth of the region with more scope of employment and business opportunities.

The LG asserted that the government is committed to resolve the grievances of the people through an effective public redressal system and assured them that all their genuine issues and demands will be addressed on merit.