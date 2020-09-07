Left Menu
Development News Edition

J-K LG begins outreach programme in Jammu, urges people to share issues with him

Terming people's feedback as imperative for accountable and responsive administration, the LG urged the people to come forward with their issues and grievances and play an active role in the development process by providing regular feedback on the working of the administration. Appreciating the outreach programme, the locals put forth their demands which included beautification of the Jammu city, timely completion of mega projects and expressed the hope that various development projects to uplift the Tourism profile of the region will be completed at the earliest.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 07-09-2020 23:09 IST | Created: 07-09-2020 22:46 IST
J-K LG begins outreach programme in Jammu, urges people to share issues with him
Representative image Image Credit: IANS

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha began his outreach programme from Jammu on Monday and appealed to the people to come forward with their issues and grievances for an accountable administration. Kick-starting the programme, Sinha visited Raghunath, Ranbireshwar and Panjbakhtar temples and took stock of the facilities being made available to the visiting devotees.

He paid obeisance there and prayed for the peace, progress, and prosperity in the Union Territory, an official spokesman said. The Lt Governor also took a walk through the heritage Raghunath Market and Residency Road area where he interacted with locals, shopkeepers, officer bearers of Traders Associations including Raghunath Bazar Association and Kanak Mandi Association.

He enquired about the difficulties being faced by the people and the business community due to the COVID-19 pandemic, or otherwise. Terming people's feedback as imperative for accountable and responsive administration, the LG urged the people to come forward with their issues and grievances and play an active role in the development process by providing regular feedback on the working of the administration.

Appreciating the outreach programme, the locals put forth their demands which included beautification of the Jammu city, timely completion of mega projects and expressed the hope that various development projects to uplift the Tourism profile of the region will be completed at the earliest. They said the projects, once completed, would benefit the people at large, particularly the business community and the youth of the region with more scope of employment and business opportunities.

The LG asserted that the government is committed to resolve the grievances of the people through an effective public redressal system and assured them that all their genuine issues and demands will be addressed on merit.

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You – Why renewal for Season 2 starring Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin is inevitable

Money Heist Season 5 filming continues, Instagram pic shows Professor alive

Kiwi businesses need to invest more in upskilling workforce: Accenture NZ

Samsung India confirms key specs of upcoming Galaxy M51

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Turkey gives IS militant 40 life sentences for 2017 attack

A Turkish court on Monday sentenced an Islamic State group suspect to life in prison over the New Years Eve attack on a nightclub in Istanbul that left 39 people dead in 2017. The suspect, Albulkadir Masharipov of Uzbekistan, was convicted ...

Noted scientist Govind Swarup dead

Renowned radio astronomer and scientist Govind Swarup died on Monday night in a private hospital here in Maharashtra following illness, the National Centre for Radio Astrophysics NCRA said in a statement. He was 91.Swarup, the doyen of Indi...

Soccer-Bologna coach Mihajlovic returns to training after quarantine

Bologna coach Sinisa Mihajlovic can leave quarantine and will be present at training on Tuesday after returning a second negative COVID-19 test, the Serie A club said on Monday. The 51-year-old Serb, who tested positive in August, was consi...

UK slaps quarantines on Greek island travellers as cases rise

The UK on Monday recorded nearly 3,000 new coronavirus cases for the second day running and unveiled a new islands policy that will require anyone returning to England from seven Greek islands, including Crete. Mykonos and Santorini, to sel...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020