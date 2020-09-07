Left Menu
Development News Edition

States must setup committees to regulate content in govt adverts: CCRGA

A Supreme Court-mandated committee on content regulation in government advertising noted that some states are yet to constitute their respective committees and this delay might be construed as a contempt of the apex court's orders, according to a government statement issued on Monday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-09-2020 23:24 IST | Created: 07-09-2020 23:09 IST
States must setup committees to regulate content in govt adverts: CCRGA
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A Supreme Court-mandated committee on content regulation in government advertising noted that some states are yet to constitute their respective committees and this delay might be construed as a contempt of the apex court's orders, according to a government statement issued on Monday. The statement comes after an online meeting of the Content Regulation in Government Advertising (CCRGA) on Friday.

The CCRGA felt that "non-compliance of its decisions was a serious matter". "It was of the considered opinion that in the event of any non-compliance of CCRGA's orders, the committee may be constrained to put embargo on issue of further advertisements by nodal agencies of governments concerned, which come under the purview of this committee," the statement said. The meeting, which was chaired by former Chief Election Commissioner of India Om Prakash Rawat, was attended by two other members Ramesh Narayan of the Asian Federation of Advertising Associations and Ashok Kumar Tandon, part-time member, Prasar Bharati Board. As per the directions of the Supreme Court, states are mandated to set up their respective three-member committees on content regulation of government advertisements. Karnataka, Goa, Mizoram and Nagaland have already constituted state-level committees. The Chhattisgarh government has given consent to the central committee to monitor content of the state government's advertisements, the statement said.

The CCRGA during the meeting took serious note that the other states are yet to constitute their respective state-level committees, it said. It noted that some state governments' delay in setting up the state-level committees may be construed as contempt of the Supreme Court's order, according to the statement.

The CCRGA was informed that some respondents were yet to furnish replies to notices issued to them in response to the complaints received, it said. In view of the current COVID-19 pandemic, the committee has decided to allow further time to respondents to furnish their replies to the notices in all pending complaints lodged with it.

The committee may, if necessary, also decide to summon officials concerned of the government agencies dealing with release of advertisements in the event of undue delay in responding to the committee's notices, the statement said. The Centre had set up the three-member CCRGA consisting of "persons with unimpeachable neutrality and impartiality and who have excelled in their respective fields", to look into content regulation of government funded advertisements of all media platforms.

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You – Why renewal for Season 2 starring Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin is inevitable

Money Heist Season 5 filming continues, Instagram pic shows Professor alive

Kiwi businesses need to invest more in upskilling workforce: Accenture NZ

Samsung India confirms key specs of upcoming Galaxy M51

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Police in BJD MP s house after distress call from estranged wife

A police team rushed to BJD MP Anubhav Mohantys house here on Monday following a distress call by his estranged wife Varsha Priyadarshini, who has filed a case of domestic violence against him, a senior police official said. Varsha is now f...

Soccer-Greenwood and Foden out of England squad after breach of quarantine

England manager Gareth Southgate said both Phil Foden and Mason Greenwood will play no part in Tuesdays Nations League game in Denmark after breaching COVID-19 protocols in Iceland.Speaking at a news conference, Southgate said they had both...

Turkey gives IS militant 40 life sentences for 2017 attack

A Turkish court on Monday sentenced an Islamic State group suspect to life in prison over the New Years Eve attack on a nightclub in Istanbul that left 39 people dead in 2017. The suspect, Albulkadir Masharipov of Uzbekistan, was convicted ...

Noted scientist Govind Swarup dead

Renowned radio astronomer and scientist Govind Swarup died on Monday night in a private hospital here in Maharashtra following illness, the National Centre for Radio Astrophysics NCRA said in a statement. He was 91.Swarup, the doyen of Indi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020