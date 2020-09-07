Kerala CM, MPs to oppose privatisation of Thiruvananthapuram airport

At a meeting of Members of Parliament from the state convened by Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday, the participants decided to put pressure on the Centre to reverse its decision to hand over the management of the Thiruvananthapuram International Airport to a private player. During the virtual meeting, the CM said that if the Centre decides to go ahead with privatisation despite the opposition of the state government, the latter will not co-operate with it.

In the meeting, it was also decided to raise a number of other issues in the upcoming Parliament session. Among the other issues to be raised in Parliament, it was decided to urge the centre to abandon the decision to privatise BPCL. The state government had provided financial support to Kochi refinery of BPCL. It also decided to provide a loan of Rs 1,500 crore, it said.

It was also decided to raise the issue of GST compensation of Rs 7,000 crore which the Centre owes to the state till July 2020 and ask the former to make its share available immediately. Among other demands, it was also decided to ask Centre to extend the moratorium on bank loans till December 31 and interest on the moratorium period should be waived.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19, MPs also decided to ask the Centre to give special grants to the state, which should be included as a matter of consideration for the 15th Finance Commission. (ANI)