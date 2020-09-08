Turkey says Saudi Arabia's Khashoggi verdict falls short of expectations
The verdict by a Saudi Arabian court in the murder trial of journalist Jamal Khashoggi fell short of Turkey's expectations, the presidency's communications director said on Monday, urging Saudi authorities to cooperate with Turkey's investigation. A Saudi Arabian court jailed eight people for between seven and 20 years on Monday. Turkey launched its own trial against the suspects in July.Reuters | Ankara | Updated: 08-09-2020 02:13 IST | Created: 08-09-2020 01:55 IST
The verdict by a Saudi Arabian court in the murder trial of journalist Jamal Khashoggi fell short of Turkey's expectations, the presidency's communications director said on Monday, urging Saudi authorities to cooperate with Turkey's investigation. "We still don't know what happened to Khashoggi's body, who wanted him dead or if there were local collaborators – which casts doubt on the credibility of the legal proceedings in KSA," Fahrettin Altun said on Twitter, referring to Saudi Arabia.
Khashoggi was murdered in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul two years ago. A Saudi Arabian court jailed eight people for between seven and 20 years on Monday.
Turkey launched its own trial against the suspects in July.
