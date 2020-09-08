Left Menu
Development News Edition

Police break up scuffles between demonstrators, arrest two in Oregon's state capital

Police broke up scuffles between supporters of President Donald Trump and Black Lives Matter activists and arrested at least two people in Salem, Oregon, on Monday as protests in the region turn increasingly violent.

Reuters | Updated: 08-09-2020 07:33 IST | Created: 08-09-2020 07:33 IST
Police break up scuffles between demonstrators, arrest two in Oregon's state capital

Police broke up scuffles between supporters of President Donald Trump and Black Lives Matter activists and arrested at least two people in Salem, Oregon, on Monday as protests in the region turn increasingly violent. More than 100 Trump supporters, including members of the all-male, alt-right group the Proud Boys, came to the capitol building in Salem, about 45 miles (72 km) south of Portland, in a caravan of vehicles on Monday afternoon, waving Trump 2020 signs and American flags and some carrying weapons. They were met by about 20 Black Lives Matter protesters.

The two groups fired pepper spray at each other, at least one Trump supporter beat a Black Lives Matter protester with a baseball bat and a Trump supporter sprayed a fire extinguisher. About two dozen state police officers were present and initially stood by as Trump supporters charged and hit Black Lives Matter protesters. Police then tackled two people who had been punching Black Lives Matter demonstrators and arrested them, according to a Reuters witness.

The state police did not immediately return a request for comment. Monday marked the 102nd day of protests in nearby Portland. Three months of nightly protests in the city and its surrounding area have at times turned violent, with demonstrators against racism and police brutality clashing with police officers and right-wing groups.

The demonstrations began, like others across the United States, following the death in May of George Floyd, a Black man who died under the knee of a white Minneapolis police officer. Trump, who has made law and order the main theme of his bid for re-election on Nov. 3, has singled out Portland as one of several Democratic-led cities he calls "anarchist jurisdictions."

His Democratic challenger, former Vice President Joe Biden, says Trump's rhetoric is stoking the violence. ESCALATING TENSIONS

The Trump supporters started their afternoon on Monday at a rally in Oregon City, with families playing loud music and vendors selling Trump merchandise. At the same time, in Portland's Cathedral Park, hundreds of Black Lives Matter activists participated in a "solidarity march" with a lineup of musicians and speakers, according to video on Twitter.

In recent weeks, tensions have escalated in Portland between Trump supporters, including those who align themselves with the pro-gun, pro-Trump group Patriot Prayer, and left-wing, self-described "anti-fascist" protesters. The clashes resulted in the shooting death of a right-wing protester, 39-year-old Aaron Danielson, on Aug. 29. Federal agents later fatally shot a suspect in the killing, Michael Reinoehl, while trying to arrest him.

The U.S. Justice Department on Friday directly linked Reinoehl to the left-wing antifa movement, the first time it had drawn such a connection for a demonstrator facing federal charges in Portland. Antifa is a largely unstructured movement whose followers broadly aim to confront those they view as authoritarian or racist.

Police arrested 15 people in Portland after protests near a police precinct overnight on Sunday. On Saturday night, the 100th day of protests, police arrested more than 50 people and used tear gas to disperse protesters who threw fire bombs.

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You – Why renewal for Season 2 starring Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin is inevitable

New device to bring down cost of tracking open heart surgeries

Money Heist Season 5 filming continues, Instagram pic shows Professor alive

Kiwi businesses need to invest more in upskilling workforce: Accenture NZ

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Police break up scuffles between demonstrators, arrest two in Oregon's state capital

Police broke up scuffles between supporters of President Donald Trump and Black Lives Matter activists and arrested at least two people in Salem, Oregon, on Monday as protests in the region turn increasingly violent. More than 100 Trump sup...

Soccer-Premier League team prospects (Part One)

Team-by-team prospects for the 2020-21 Premier League season. Part One Arsenal to Leicester City. ARSENALManager Mikel Arteta. Last season 8th. Major signings Willian Chelsea, Gabriel Magalhaes Lille, Cedric Soares SouthamptonMajor Departur...

PREVIEW-Soccer-Man City at crossroads as Guardiola faces up to the future

Manchester City head into the new campaign at something of a crossroads, having lost their Premier League crown and failed again in Europe under Pep Guardiola.They have the obvious task of trying to regain the upper hand over Liverpool dome...

PREVIEW-Soccer-Leeds' Bielsa brings his whirlwind style to the Premier League

Leeds United are back in the Premier League for the first time in 16 years with a style of play under eccentric manager Marcelo Bielsa that is as far removed from their historic Dirty Leeds image as it is possible to get.During a long and v...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020