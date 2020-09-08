Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sushant case: Rhea appears before NCB for third day in row

She had, however, claimed that Rajput used to consume marijuana. A total of nine people have been arrested till now by the NCB with seven directly linked to this probe, while two were arrested when the investigation was launched under criminal sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. The NCB probe began after the ED shared with it a report following the cloning of two mobile phones of Rhea Chakraborty that suggested talks about procurement, transaction and consumption of banned drugs.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 08-09-2020 11:06 IST | Created: 08-09-2020 11:06 IST
Sushant case: Rhea appears before NCB for third day in row

Actor Rhea Chakraborty appeared before the Narcotics Control Bureau for the third consecutive day on Tuesday for questioning in the drugs case linked to the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Chakraborty reached the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) office, located at Ballard Estate in south Mumbai, around 10.30 am in a car escorted by a Mumbai Police vehicle.

Earlier, she was questioned by the NCB for about eight hours on Monday and six hours on Sunday. The agency earlier said it was getting "her cooperation" in the drugs case probe linked to case of death of Rajput (34), who was found hanging in his apartment in suburban Bandra on June 14.

After the questioning session on Monday, NCB Deputy Director General (south-west region) Mutha Ashok Jain told reporters that the agency was doing a "professionally thorough and systematic job" and it will inform the court about its "findings in detail" in this case. The agency has said it wants to question the 28-year- old actress and confront her with her younger brother Showik Chakraborty (24), Rajput's house manager Samuel Miranda (33) and his house staffer Dipesh Sawant to ascertain their roles in this alleged drug racket.

The NCB said it obtained mobile phone chat records and other electronic data that suggested some banned drugs were allegedly procured by these people. The NCB arrested the three men in this case last week.

Rhea Chakraborty was earlier questioned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) that are probing different angles surrounding Rajput's death. In her interviews given to multiple TV news channels, the actress had said she has never consumed drugs herself. She had, however, claimed that Rajput used to consume marijuana.

A total of nine people have been arrested till now by the NCB with seven directly linked to this probe, while two were arrested when the investigation was launched under criminal sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. The NCB probe began after the ED shared with it a report following the cloning of two mobile phones of Rhea Chakraborty that suggested talks about procurement, transaction and consumption of banned drugs.

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You – Why renewal for Season 2 starring Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin is inevitable

New device to bring down cost of tracking open heart surgeries

Money Heist Season 5 filming continues, Instagram pic shows Professor alive

Sex Education: Will Season 3 mark end to it? Production to commence in Sept

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Tamil Nadu CM pledges to donate his eyes during National Eye Donation Fortnight

Chief Minister Thiru Edappadi K Palaniswami has pledged to donate his eyes during National Eye Donation Fortnight in Tamil Nadu. The Chief Minister has initiated the state-led portal for eye donation on Monday enabling people who are willin...

Mumbai Police transfers case registered by Rhea against Sushant's sister, others to CBI

The case filed on the complaint of actor Rhea Chakraborty had been transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation CBI as per the orders by the Supreme Court, according to the Mumbai Police on Tuesday. As per the complaint of Rhea Chakra...

Japan's Suga signals chance of calling snap election - Asahi

Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga signaled he could call a snap election if he became the countrys next prime minister, the Asahi newspaper reported on Tuesday, as the ruling party formally kicked off its leadership race. Suga...

France's INSEE confirms forecast of 9% GDP drop in 2020

Frances INSEE official statistics agency confirmed on Tuesday a forecast of a 9 drop in gross domestic product GDP in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.French economic activity should run at 95 of pre-epidemic levels in the third quarter...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020