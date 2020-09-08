Left Menu
Noida cop suspended over cremation of missing man by wrongly categorising his body as 'unidentified'

A police sub-inspector has been suspended for alleged negligence in identifying the body of a 20-year-old driver in Noida, who had gone missing, and cremating it as "unidentified", officials said.

PTI | Noida | Updated: 08-09-2020 14:02 IST | Created: 08-09-2020 14:02 IST
A police sub-inspector has been suspended for alleged negligence in identifying the body of a 20-year-old driver in Noida, who had gone missing, and cremating it as "unidentified", officials said. The man's family was informed about his death and subsequent cremation by the police in a case of wrong identification, more than three weeks after he had gone “missing”, they said.

"The action was taken against erring sub-inspector Pavan Kumar, attached with Sector 39 police station, by Noida Deputy Commissioner of Police Rajesh S on Monday after a departmental inquiry found him guilty,” a police spokesperson said. Vishal Yadav, who worked as a driver of earth movers, had gone missing on August 17 after which his family approached the Sector 39 police station, where an FIR was lodged on August 20, the spokesperson said.

Meanwhile, an “unidentified” person's body was found in Greater Noida's Bisrakh area on August 18, which was cremated after due procedures since nobody claimed the body, the official said. However, it eventually emerged in probe that it was Yadav's body which had been cremated as “unidentified body”, the official added.

The inquiry report submitted that “adequate efforts were not made” by the sub-inspector concerned to track the missing person because of which he was suspended with immediate effect, the spokesperson said..

