1,667 more COVID-19 cases in Bihar

As many as 1,667 new COVID-19 cases were reported from Bihar on Monday, informed the State Health Department on Tuesday.

ANI | Patna (Bihar) | Updated: 08-09-2020 15:16 IST | Created: 08-09-2020 15:13 IST
Representative image.. Image Credit: ANI

As many as 1,667 new COVID-19 cases were reported from Bihar on Monday, informed the State Health Department on Tuesday. The active cases in the State have risen to 17,787.

Among the new cases, 208 reported from Patna, 129 from Purnia, and 119 from Araria. Meanwhile, with a spike of 75,809 new cases in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 tally surged to 42,80,423, informed the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Tuesday.

As many as 1,133 deaths were reported during the 24 hours. The total case tally stands at 42,80,423 including 8,83,697 active cases, 33,23,951 cured/discharged/migrated & 72,775 deaths," the Health Ministry added. (ANI)

