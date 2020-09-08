Money laundering case:Deepak Kochhar in ED custody till Sep 19

Money laundering case:Deepak Kochhar in ED custody till Sep 19PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 08-09-2020 15:24 IST | Created: 08-09-2020 15:20 IST
A court here on Tuesday remandedDeepak Kochhar, husband of former ICICI Bank CEO ChandaKochhar, in the custody of the Enforcement Directorate (ED)till September 19 in a money laundering case
Deepak Kochhar was arrested here on Monday undersections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) inconnection with the ICICI Bank-Videocon money laundering caseprobe
Officials had said Deepak Kochhar was placed underarrest as the agency wants to put him under custodialinterrogation to obtain more details about some fresh evidencegathered in this case, that was filed under the criminalsections of the anti-money laundering law in January lastyear.
- READ MORE ON:
- Deepak Kochhar
- ICICI Bank
- Enforcement Directorate
- PMLA
- Videocon
ALSO READ
Societe Generale sells ICICI Bank shares worth Rs 341 cr
ICICI Bank deploys satellite data to assess agri loans
ICICI Bank to sell up to 2 pc stake in ICICI Securities
Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas advises ICICI Bank on raising Rs 15000 crore through QIP
ICICI Bank sells 2 pc stake in subsidiary I-Sec for Rs 310 cr