Money laundering case:Deepak Kochhar in ED custody till Sep 19

A court here on Tuesday remandedDeepak Kochhar, husband of former ICICI Bank CEO ChandaKochhar, in the custody of the Enforcement Directorate (ED)till September 19 in a money laundering case

Deepak Kochhar was arrested here on Monday undersections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) inconnection with the ICICI Bank-Videocon money laundering caseprobe

Officials had said Deepak Kochhar was placed underarrest as the agency wants to put him under custodialinterrogation to obtain more details about some fresh evidencegathered in this case, that was filed under the criminalsections of the anti-money laundering law in January lastyear.