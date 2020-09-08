Left Menu
Development News Edition

NLU student death: SC reserves order on CBI probe

The Supreme Court on Tuesday reserved its order on a petition seeking transfer of the investigation in a case related to the suspicious death of a student of National Law University in Jodhpur in 2017, from the Rajasthan Police to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-09-2020 15:48 IST | Created: 08-09-2020 15:48 IST
NLU student death: SC reserves order on CBI probe
Supreme Court of India. [File image]. Image Credit: ANI

The Supreme Court on Tuesday reserved its order on a petition seeking transfer of the investigation in a case related to the suspicious death of a student of National Law University in Jodhpur in 2017, from the Rajasthan Police to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). A bench of the apex court, headed by Justice Rohinton Fali Nariman, pulled up the Rajasthan Police for the final report filed by it in an attempt to close the case. The bench observed that the report was an "eye-wash" and that there is a need for a fresh investigation.

"We all can see that this report is a complete eye-wash and there is a need for a fresh investigation. This is not the way," the bench said. Senior advocate Manish Singhvi, appearing for the Rajasthan Police, contended that probe was done and there was no suspicious angle found in the death of the student.

The apex court was hearing a plea filed by the student's mother seeking transfer of the probe from Jodhpur, Rajasthan Police to the CBI or alternatively to a court-monitored SIT. On July 8, the top court had granted the Rajasthan Police two months to complete the investigation into the death of NLU student Vikrant Nagaich.

Neetu Kumar Nagaich, the mother of the deceased student, had approached the apex court and accused the state police of "lackadaisical and callous manner of the probe" into the FIR lodged on June 29, 2018, with Jodhpur's Mandore police station. She has sought an independent inquiry while complaining of a shoddy probe with probable collusion to shield some influentials. The mother of 21-year-old NLU student claimed that the FIR in the case was not registered for a period of 10 months from the date when the incident occurred, and was reluctantly filed thereafter.

Three years since the incident, the investigation is at a standstill with no progress and no chargesheet filed in the case, stated the plea. In the plea, she alleged that the state was "criminally negligent in the investigation" or was "trying to cover" up for the perpetrators or had some malafide intention. The third-year law student, Vikrant was found dead on August 14, 2017, under unnatural circumstances near a railway track opposite the university. The authorities had reportedly tried to present the case as that of alleged suicide due to depression. (ANI)

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You – Why renewal for Season 2 starring Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin is inevitable

New device to bring down cost of tracking open heart surgeries

Money Heist Season 5 filming continues, Instagram pic shows Professor alive

Sex Education: Will Season 3 mark end to it? Production to commence in Sept

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Shark kills surfer on Australia's Gold Coast tourist strip

A shark fatally mauled a surfer on Tuesday on Australias Gold Coast city tourist strip, officials said. The man, aged in his 50s, was was brought to shore by fellow surfers and lifeguards at popular Greenmount Beach with leg injuries, Queen...

Sikhs demand inclusion of Punjabi as official language in J-K

Members of the Sikh community staged a demonstration here on Tuesday, demanding inclusion of Punjabi in the list of official languages in Jammu and Kashmir. Led by Supreme Sikh Organisation SSO chairperson S Gurmeet Singh, the demonstrators...

Global economy to contract 4.4 pc, China to grow at 2.7 pc in 2020: Fitch

Fitch Ratings on Tuesday projected global GDP to contract 4.4 per cent in the current year but revised upwards Chinas growth estimate to 2.7 per cent for 2020. In its September update to the Global Economic Outlook GEO, Fitch Ratings cut it...

Xbox Series S, Microsoft's smallest ever Xbox console to be priced USD299

Microsoft on Tuesday confirmed the existence and pricing of the new Xbox Series S game console which is tipped to be launched in November alongside the Xbox Series X console.The official Twitter account of Xbox confirmed the Xbox Series S, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020