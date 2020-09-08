Rhea Chakraborty arrested: NCB
Sushant Singh Rajput's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty was on Tuesday arrested in Mumbai by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in connection with drugs- related allegations in the actor's death case, an NCB official said. Rhea was arrested after three days of questioning in the case, the official said. Rhea, 28, had earlier denied consuming drugs. Her brother Showik Chakraborty was arrested last week in the case.PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 08-09-2020 16:42 IST | Created: 08-09-2020 16:25 IST
Rhea, 28, had earlier denied consuming drugs. Her brother Showik Chakraborty was arrested last week in the case.
