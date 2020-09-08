Left Menu
Development News Edition

HIGHLIGHTS

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-09-2020 17:05 IST | Created: 08-09-2020 17:05 IST
HIGHLIGHTS

Following are the top stories at 1700 hours: NATION DEL32 LD PM India's voice becoming global, world paying more attention to us: PM New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted on Tuesday that not only Indian products but India's voice too is becoming more global with the world paying more attention to the country. BOM16 MH-RHEA-ARREST Rhea Chakraborty arrested: NCB Mumbai: Sushant Singh Rajput's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty was on Tuesday arrested in Mumbai by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in connection with drugs- related allegations in the actor's death case, an NCB official said. DEL35 SINOINDIA-LD ARMY Chinese troops fired shots in air, tried to close in on Indian position in eastern Ladakh: Indian Army New Delhi: The Army on Tuesday said Chinese troops fired shots in the air and attempted to close in on an Indian position in eastern Ladakh a day earlier as it rejected charges by China's People's Liberation Army(PLA) that it transgressed across the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

DEL48 NIA-TERRORISTS-LD PROPERTIES NIA to attach properties of designated terrorists Pannun, Nijjar of banned Khalistani outfits New Delhi: The NIA will attach immovable properties in Punjab of designated terrorists Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, a US-based member of the banned Sikhs for Justice (SFJ), and Hardeep Singh Nijjar, the Canada-based chief of Khalistan Tiger Force, an official said on Tuesday. DEL61 VIRUS-CASES PLATEAU-DELHI HEALTH MINISTER Rising COVID-19 cases will 'plateau' after 10-15 days; No need to panic: Delhi health Minister New Delhi: The sharp spike in COVID-19 cases in the national capital will "plateau" after ten days or so, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain has said, and asserted that home isolation policy has proved a "game changer" in taming the surge, a strategy the city government will continue to pursue. (PTI INTERVIEW) By Kunal Dutt and Gaurav Saini DEL44 RAIL-GARIB KALYAN Rlys generated over 8 lakh man-days of work under Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyaan New Delhi: The Railways has generated more than 8 lakh man-days of work in six states, including Bihar and Rajasthan, under a rural public works scheme launched in June this year to tackle the impact of COVID-19 on migrant workers, the ministry said Tuesday.

DEL39 PM-GOVIND SWARUP Swarup's pioneering works in radio astronomy attained global commendation: PM Modi New Delhi: Paying rich tributes to Govind Swarup, the renowned radio astronomer, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday described him as an "exceptional scientist" while expressing grief at his death. DEL37 CONG-PAR-SESSION Opposition to put up joint candidate for RS deputy chairman post New Delhi: The Congress on Tuesday decided that the opposition will put up a joint candidate for the post of Rajya Sabha deputy chairman and it will reach out to various parties in this regard.

DEL46 CPIM-GST Borrow from RBI or release money from ‘pvt trust fund’ to pay states GST dues: Yechury attacks govt New Delhi: Accusing the government of denying states their legitimate GST dues, CPI(M) leader Sitaram Yechury Tuesday said it must borrow from the RBI or release money from “a private trust fund”, an oblique reference to the PM-CARES Fund, to pay the states. BUSINESS DEL47 BIZ-STOCKS-CLOSE Sensex pares intra-day gains to end 52 pts lower; Nifty slips below 11,350 Mumbai: Domestic equity benchmark Sensex pared all intra-day gains to end 52 points lower on Tuesday, tracking losses in Bharti Airtel, Axis Bank and HDFC amid weak global cues. LEGAL LGD4 RAJPUT- LAWYER FIR lodged by Mumbai Police illegal, will take serious action: Sushant's family lawyer New Delhi: Sushant Singh Rajput's family lawyer Vikas Singh Tuesday alleged that the FIR registered by Mumbai Police against Rajput's sisters and others on Rhea Chakraborty's complaint is illegal and they will take serious action in the matter.

FOREIGN FGN24 US-INDIA-ISRAEL-LD COOPERATION India, Israel and US cooperating on digital leadership & innovation Washington: India, Israel and the US have earnestly begun trilateral cooperation on digital leadership and innovation, a top American official has said, asserting that it is right that the three countries play a key role in delivering the next generation 5G technology in a way that is "open, interoperable, reliable and secure." By Lalit K Jha SPORTS SPD6 SPO-FOOT-ANWAR Anwar Ali's medical reports sent to AFC, defender asked to stop training New Delhi: Promising India defender Anwar Ali has been asked to stop training as his latest medical reports are being sent to the Asian Football Confederation, months after being diagnosed with a congenital heart condition, which has put a question mark on his career. By Abhishek Hore PTI SRY

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You – Why renewal for Season 2 starring Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin is inevitable

New device to bring down cost of tracking open heart surgeries

Money Heist Season 5 filming continues, Instagram pic shows Professor alive

Sex Education: Will Season 3 mark end to it? Production to commence in Sept

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi HC directs ESIC to treat 11-year-old patient with rare disease

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday directed Employees State Insurance Corporation ESIC to provide enzyme replacement therapy ERT treatment to an 11-year-old patient with the rare Lysosomal Storage Disorder. A single-judge bench of Justice Nave...

US STOCKS-Nasdaq set to plunge at open as tech stocks get hammered

The Nasdaq was set to open sharply lower on Tuesday as investors sold off shares of Tesla and other tech heavyweights after a long weekend, while simmering U.S.-China tensions and concerns over a rocky economic rebound also weighed on senti...

Lebanese Sunni cleric warns against strife after Beirut shootout

Lebanons top Sunni Muslim religious leader warned against a slide towards violence on Tuesday after a deadly Beirut shootout added to concerns about deteriorating law and order in a country grappling with a major economic crisis. The crisis...

As FARC leader testifies, survivors of sexual abuse, recruitment see little hope for justice

Yudy Tovar would like to believe that hope is the last thing ever lost. But Tovar, who was forcibly recruited and sexually abused as a teenager by Colombias now-disbanded FARC rebels, says the chances for justice in hers and thousands of si...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020