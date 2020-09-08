Nitish reviews progress of Jal-Jeevan-Hariyali campaign

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday reviewed the progress of various works under the state government's 'Jal-Jeevan-Hariyali Abhiyan' and asked officials to complete renovation of all public wells by March next year. Kumar, who held the review meeting through video conference, also released a mobile app for information on the Jal-Jeevan-Hariyali (Water-Life-Greenery) campaign launched in 2019 to combat climate change and environmental degradation.

The chief minister directed officials to complete renovating all public wells within March next year and ensure that all public hand pumps remain functional, an official release said here. People can avoid around 90 per cent of diseases if safe drinking water and toilets are available to them, Kumar said adding that water bodies should be protected.

A big pond was dug on the premises of Rajgir Ordnance Factory to conserve water, he said and asked officials to check if other districts can also have such ponds. People should be motivated to use solar power to save energy as it will save money as well as protect the environment, Kumar said.

He asked officials to install solar-powered street lights. Steps should be taken to rehabilitate people who were living near water conservation areas which have been cleared of encroachment, Kumar said.

Huge job opportunities were created by the Jal- Jeevan-Hariyali campaign, the chief minister said..