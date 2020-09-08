Left Menu
NGT directs committee to submit report on supply of water for gardening in public parks

The applicant may furnish a set of papers to the CPCB and the DPCC and file an affidavit of service within one week,” the bench said. The tribunal had earlier prohibited the residents, DDA, South Delhi Municipal Corporation and DJB from using fresh water for gardening purposes.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-09-2020 18:32 IST | Created: 08-09-2020 18:32 IST
The National Green Tribunal has directed a committee to verify and inform if ground water is being used for gardening in public parks by the civic bodies. A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice A K Goel asked officials from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) and the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) to confirm if treated water is being supplied in the park “The Committee may file its report within two months by e-mail. The applicant may furnish a set of papers to the CPCB and the DPCC and file an affidavit of service within one week,” the bench said.

The tribunal had earlier prohibited the residents, DDA, South Delhi Municipal Corporation and DJB from using fresh water for gardening purposes. The tribunal was hearing a plea filed by retired Rear Admiral A P Revi seeking directions for supply of treated sewage water in Vasant Kunj for gardening and other purposes so that they do not have to use fresh water.

The application sought execution of order dated October 26, 2017 directing DDA/MCD that treated sewage water, supplied by the DJB, be used for gardening, instead of fresh water. The plea had said that treated water should be used for the maintenance of greenery in the Vasant Kunj area. PTI PKS RKS RKS

