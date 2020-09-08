Left Menu
Development News Edition

Iranian TV: British-Iranian dual national faces new charge

Iran's state television, citing an unnamed official, announced Tuesday that a British-Iranian dual national is facing a new charge, raising fears she could be forced to return to prison following her temporary release.

PTI | Tehran | Updated: 08-09-2020 20:39 IST | Created: 08-09-2020 20:24 IST
Iranian TV: British-Iranian dual national faces new charge

Iran's state television, citing an unnamed official, announced Tuesday that a British-Iranian dual national is facing a new charge, raising fears she could be forced to return to prison following her temporary release. The report did not elaborate beyond saying that Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe appeared Tuesday morning before a branch of the country's Revolutionary Court in Tehran, where she was first sentenced to prison on murky espionage charges in 2017.

Calls to Zaghari-Ratcliffe's attorney and the court were not immediately returned. The new indictment comes as Britain and Iran negotiate the release of some 400 million pounds ($530 million) held by London, a payment the late Iranian Shah Mohammad Reza Pahlavi made for Chieftain tanks that were never delivered. The shah abandoned the throne in 1979 and the Islamic Revolution soon installed the clerically overseen system that endures today.

Authorities in London and Tehran deny that Zaghari-Ratcliffe is linked to the repayment deal. But a prisoner exchange that freed four American citizens in 2016 saw the US pay a similar sum to Iran the same day of their release. Zaghari-Ratcliffe this spring was granted temporary release from prison due to the coronavirus pandemic after serving nearly all of her five-year sentence, raising hopes she would soon return home to Britain.

Iran has been hit hard by the virus, becoming the worst-affected country in the Middle East with more than 391,000 reported cases and 22,542 deaths. In the wake of the pandemic, Iran furloughed more than 100,000 inmates over fears of unchecked contagion in its crowded prisons. Zaghari-Ratcliffe's case has stirred tensions between Iran and Britain, where on Tuesday her local lawmaker in London, Tulip Siddiq, confirmed that Zaghari-Ratcliffe had been taken to court and would face another trial Sunday in what she called "an extremely worrying development." Siddiq urged British authorities to demand transparency from Iranian authorities and resolve "the outstanding issues" in Zaghari-Ratcliffe's case, including the long-running debt dispute.

Iran does not recognize dual nationalities, so detainees like Zaghari-Ratcliffe cannot receive consular assistance. A UN panel has described "an emerging pattern involving the arbitrary deprivation of liberty of dual nationals" in Iran, which Tehran denies. Analysts and family members of dual nationals and others detained in Iran accuse hard-liners in the Islamic Republic's security agencies of using the prisoners as bargaining chips for money or influence in negotiations with the West.

Zaghari-Ratcliffe was scooped up at the Tehran airport when trying to return to Britain with her toddler daughter in April 2016. Her family insists she had traveled to Iran to visit relatives, vigorously denying the charges that she was plotting the "soft toppling" of Iran's government. UN experts have decried her detention as "arbitrary" and expressed grave concern for her welfare when she was held in Tehran's Evin Prison prison.

At the time of her arrest, Zaghari-Ratcliffe worked for the Thomson Reuters Foundation, the charitable arm of the news agency.

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You – Why renewal for Season 2 starring Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin is inevitable

New device to bring down cost of tracking open heart surgeries

Money Heist Season 5 filming continues, Instagram pic shows Professor alive

Sex Education: Will Season 3 mark end to it? Production to commence in Sept

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Apple Event set for Sept 15; expected to announce iPhone 12, Watch Series 6

Apple on Tuesday announced that its annual event will be held on September 15 at 10 AM PDT. The Cupertino-based tech giant is expected to announce its latest iPhone 12 series, Apple Watch 6 Series, iPad Air and more products at the event.Th...

Six of particularly vulnerable tribal group of Andaman islands were COVID-19 positive, have recovered: Health Ministry

By Priyanka Sharma Six members of a Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Group PVTG of Andaman and Nicobar Islands have recovered from coronavirus infection.However, 15 people hailing from the Nicobarese tribe have tested positive for COVID-19 p...

Chennai Central, Tambaram among terminals identified for private trains in TN

Chennai Central and Tambaram are the terminals proposed for operation of private trains and the maintenance yard for such trains here is likely to be Tondiarpet, a senior Railway official said on Tuesday. We are deciding as to where the mai...

2.5L to be imparted functional literacy under C'garh scheme

Chhattisgarh Education Minister Premsai Singh Tekam on Tuesday said functional literacy will be imparted to 2.5 lakh non-literate people above 15 years of age in the first phase of Padhna Likhna Abhiyan in the state. An official said Tekam,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020