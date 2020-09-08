Probe into drug mafia will cover coastal districts: DGP

The ongoing investigation into the drug dealings by a mafia gang in the state will not be confined to Bengaluru and will be extended to coastal districts, Karnataka Director General of Police Praveen Sood said on Tuesday. Addressing reporters at Udupi after a meeting on drug menace at the office of the police superintendent, he said the probe is also covering districts including Belagavi, Hubballi and Chitradurga.

Sood said the state will be adopting a zero tolerance in drug-related cases. The probe conducted in Bengaluru pointed to links of the mafia in other parts of the state.

Police officials have been instructed to take stringent action against drug abuse cases, he said. On the link between celebrities and the drug mafia, he said the Bengaluru police is handling the case well.

The probe is being conducted on the strict instructions of Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa and the government has given the police a free hand to the police to deal with the drug mafia, he said. He said besides Bengaluru, Mangaluru is also turning out to be a hub for drug peddling.

The toll number 112 will be introduced in district headquarters for people to provide information in case of any grievance relating to drugs, Sood said.PTI MVG BN WELCOME BN WELCOME.