Three Nigerians arrested near Indo-Bangladesh border

Three Nigerian nationals, suspected to have crossed over to the country via the Indo- Bangladesh border illegally, were arrested from a village close to the international border in Meghalaya's West Jaintia Hills district, police said on Tuesday. Assistant Inspector General of Police Gabriel K Iangrai said the three Nigerian nationals are suspected to have crossed over from Bangladesh without any valid documents.

They were detained during checking of vehicles by the district police at Thlumuwi under Amlarem sub-division on Monday. The three African nationals were being accompanied by three locals, he said.

The police are interrogating the three Nigerians and the three villagers, who are suspected to have facilitated the illegal entry, Iangrai said.