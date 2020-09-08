Left Menu
Development News Edition

Andhra Pradesh govt launches Plasma donation campaign

In an effort to treat the coronavirus patients more effectively, the Andhra Pradesh government has launched a plasma donation campaign.

ANI | Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 08-09-2020 21:23 IST | Created: 08-09-2020 21:23 IST
Andhra Pradesh govt launches Plasma donation campaign
Andhra Pradesh Health Commissioner Katamneni Bhaskar. Image Credit: ANI

In an effort to treat the coronavirus patients more effectively, the Andhra Pradesh government has launched a plasma donation campaign. More than 37000 people are eligible for the donation of plasma in the state of Andhra Pradesh.

The campaign is launched with the luring of Rs 5000 to each Plasma donor in order to promote the program and give nutrition to the donors as instructed to the officials by the Chief minister Jagan Mohan Reddy. The state is currently conducting 65000 to 70000 COVID - 19 tests daily. Sharing more info about the special plasma donation program campaign State Health Commissioner Katamneni Bhaskar said, "The database of eligible donors is prepared and is currently being shared to the blood banks which have the facility to take the plasma and store it."

Bhaskar further said, "The Health department call center will call the COVID-19 recovered patients and tell them about the plasma donation program and convince them to donate plasma and save other people lives." Currently, the state government is spending a total of approximately Rs 15 crores on daily basis for overall Covid arrangements including food, lodging, medicines and tests etc.

Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy is been regularly updated about the pandemic situation in the state. The Chief Minister has earlier thanked the health professionals and the officials for their continuous efforts to control Covid situation in the state and as well had asked the corona warriors to stay strong assuring that government is working day and night. (ANI)

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You – Why renewal for Season 2 starring Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin is inevitable

New device to bring down cost of tracking open heart surgeries

Money Heist Season 5 filming continues, Instagram pic shows Professor alive

Sex Education: Will Season 3 mark end to it? Production to commence in Sept

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

EU carbon market not the right policy for cars, bloc's climate chief says

Road transport should not be top of the list when the European Union expands its carbon market into new sectors, the blocs climate policy chief said on Tuesday.The European Commission will propose reforms to its carbon market next year and ...

School fee hike issue is in court, guardians should desist from protesting: HC

The Calcutta High Court on Tuesday expressed hope that parents of students will desist from carrying out protest in front of schools over fees since the matter is being considered by the court. The high court directed that any report of fur...

Crowd remains thin on Noida Metro

Crowd on Noida-Greater Noida Metro remained thin on Tuesday, with a meagre 725 people using the rail service during the day, officials said. The Aqua Line resumed services on Monday after a gap of over five months due to the COVID-19 outbre...

Turkey scales back school reopening amid rise in COVID-19 cases

Turkey announced on Tuesday it was scaling back plans to reopen schools later this month, with only the youngest pupils beginning classes at first, for up to two days a week. Fatalities from the coronavirus have jumped to their highest sinc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020