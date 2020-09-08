Andhra Pradesh govt launches Plasma donation campaign

In an effort to treat the coronavirus patients more effectively, the Andhra Pradesh government has launched a plasma donation campaign. More than 37000 people are eligible for the donation of plasma in the state of Andhra Pradesh.

The campaign is launched with the luring of Rs 5000 to each Plasma donor in order to promote the program and give nutrition to the donors as instructed to the officials by the Chief minister Jagan Mohan Reddy. The state is currently conducting 65000 to 70000 COVID - 19 tests daily. Sharing more info about the special plasma donation program campaign State Health Commissioner Katamneni Bhaskar said, "The database of eligible donors is prepared and is currently being shared to the blood banks which have the facility to take the plasma and store it."

Bhaskar further said, "The Health department call center will call the COVID-19 recovered patients and tell them about the plasma donation program and convince them to donate plasma and save other people lives." Currently, the state government is spending a total of approximately Rs 15 crores on daily basis for overall Covid arrangements including food, lodging, medicines and tests etc.

Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy is been regularly updated about the pandemic situation in the state. The Chief Minister has earlier thanked the health professionals and the officials for their continuous efforts to control Covid situation in the state and as well had asked the corona warriors to stay strong assuring that government is working day and night. (ANI)