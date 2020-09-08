MP reports over 1,800 new COVID-19 positive cases

As many as 1,864 new COVID-19 cases and 20 deaths were reported in Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday. The total number of cases in the state now stands at 77,323 including 1,609 deaths and 17,205 active cases, according to the State Health Department.

India's COVID-19 tally crossed 42-lakh mark after 75,809 new cases were reported, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MOHFW) on Tuesday. As many as 1,133 deaths were reported during the 24 hours.

The total case tally stands at 42,80,423 including 8,83,697 active cases, 33,23,951 cured/discharged/migrated and 72,775 deaths. (ANI)