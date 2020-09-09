Left Menu
Development News Edition

3 arrested for drug peddling, seized contrabands in Hyderabad

Excise Enforcement on Tuesday arrested three people for alleged drug peddling and seized 46 Ecstacy pills, 2 grams of MDMA, 10 grams of Charas along with a car and motorbike from their possession in Hyderabad.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 09-09-2020 04:09 IST | Created: 09-09-2020 04:09 IST
3 arrested for drug peddling, seized contrabands in Hyderabad
Excise Enforcement seize contrabands in Hyderabad on Tuesday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Excise Enforcement on Tuesday arrested three people for alleged drug peddling and seized 46 Ecstacy pills, 2 grams of MDMA, 10 grams of Charas along with a car and motorbike from their possession in Hyderabad. According to police, the accused have been identified as Pilli Manoj Kumar alias Bunty (31) resident of Ravindra Nagar in Hyderabad, B. Rohit (34), a Software employee resident of Sanath Nagar and Gariganti Naveen Raj (31) resident of Dharam Karam Road in Ameerpet.

Based on reliable information regarding illegal possession and sales of Narcotic Drugs in the limits Ameerpet, a team of excise enforcement raided a house at BK Guda of Ameerpet and seized a total (46) Ecstasy Pills (2) grams of MDMA and (10) grams of Charas along with one car and One Honda Activa 5G which were used in the transportation of Narcotic Drugs. During the investigation, it was revealed that Banti along with friends went to Goa and stayed there for (5) days and brought drugs to Hyderabad to conduct sales at profit prices.

"We also seized (4) Mobile phones from them. Further investigation is on," police said. (ANI)

TRENDING

Eyeing China, Taiwan urges alliance against 'aggressive actions'

Govt agrees to change law to help protect over 35,000 endangered species

Nigeria health workers give ultimatum to the government for addressing their demands

Shares of online betting company DraftKings surges 245% YTD

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

North Korea's Kim to reconsider year-end projects in wake of typhoon damage -state media

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said he will reconsider year-end projects after a typhoon battered several areas of the country, state media KCNA reported on Wednesday. Kim made the announcement in a meeting of the ruling Workers Party on T...

TV's 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' to end after 14 years

The American television reality show that shot Kim Kardashian and her family to fame is ending in 2021 after 14 years, the E network said on Tuesday. Keeping Up with the Kardashians, which helped make Kim Kardashian and her siblings Kylie, ...

Broncos to sell 5,700 seats for second home game

The Denver Broncos and Colorado Gov. Jared Polis announced Tuesday that approximately 5,700 fans will be allowed to attend their second home game of the season, a Sept. 27 clash against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. That amount is...

ED issues notice to Bineesh Kodiyeri over Kerala gold smuggling, Bengaluru drug cases

The Enforcement Directorate ED on Tuesday issued a notice to Bineesh Kodiyeri, son of CPIM State Secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, directing him to appear its Kochi office tomorrow in connection with gold smuggling case and Bengaluru drug ca...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020