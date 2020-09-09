Left Menu
Development News Edition

5 hunters who went missing from Indian side of LAC traced: Army

The Indian Army on Tuesday said that the five men who went missing from the Indian side of LAC in Upper Subansiri have been found.

ANI | Tezpur (Assam) | Updated: 09-09-2020 05:31 IST | Created: 09-09-2020 05:31 IST
5 hunters who went missing from Indian side of LAC traced: Army
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Indian Army on Tuesday said that the five men who went missing from the Indian side of LAC in Upper Subansiri have been found. "As a result of the persistent efforts of the Indian Army, five missing hunters from the Indian side of LAC in Upper Subansiri, who had inadvertently crossed over to another side on September 2 2020, have been traced," Lt Col Harsh Wardhan Pande, PRO Defence, Tezpur said.

Pande said that the Chinese Army confirmed that the missing Indians have been found on their side. "Chinese Army on September 8 responded on the hotline and confirmed that the missing Indians have been found on their side. Formalities for their early transfer is being coordinated with the Chinese Army," Pande said.

On September 5, Congress MLA Ninong Ering had claimed that China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) has abducted five boys from Upper Subansiri's Nacho region in Arunachal Pradesh. He appealed to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to ensure their 'safe return'. (ANI)

TRENDING

Eyeing China, Taiwan urges alliance against 'aggressive actions'

Govt agrees to change law to help protect over 35,000 endangered species

Nigeria health workers give ultimatum to the government for addressing their demands

Shares of online betting company DraftKings surges 245% YTD

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Australian intelligence raided Chinese journalists' homes in June - Xinhua

Australian intelligence agency staff searched the homes of Chinese journalists in June, questioning them for several hours and removing their computers and mobile phones, Chinas state news agency Xinhua reported late on Tuesday.The Xinhua r...

Tennis-Osaka beats Rogers to reach U.S. Open semis

Naomi Osakas sharp serving and superior return game helped her past American Shelby Rogers 6-3 6-4 and into the semi-finals of the U.S. Open on Tuesday as the Japanese continues her quest for a second title at Flushing Meadows.Osaka, who wa...

Firefighters overtaken by flames in California mountains

More than a dozen California firefighters trying to protect a fire station from flames were overrun by the blaze, and several were hurt. Elsewhere, military helicopters rescued more than 150 people stranded in the burning wilderness.Fourtee...

AstraZeneca puts leading COVID-19 vaccine trial on hold over safety concern

AstraZeneca Plc on Tuesday said it has paused a late-stage trial of one of the leading COVID-19 vaccine candidates after an unexplained illness in a study participant. Our standard review process was triggered and we voluntarily paused vacc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020