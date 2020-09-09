State investigators in Belarus search flat of opposition politician Znak - lawyer

The flat of Belarusian opposition politician Maxim Znak is being searched by the country's state investigative committee, Sputnik Belarus cited Znak's lawyer as saying on Wednesday. Znak, a member of the opposition coordination council, which is seeking dialogue with veteran leader Alexander Lukashenko over what it says were rigged presidential elections last month, was taken from his office earlier on Wednesday by masked people, his allies said.

Sputnik Belarus said Znak was subject to legal proceedings by the investigative committee. Interfax reported that state investigators were also searching the headquarters of jailed opposition politician Viktor Babariko.