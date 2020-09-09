Left Menu
Puducherry reports 341 new cases, 10 deaths

With 341 new cases and 10 fatalities reported in Puducherry, the total number of coronavirus cases on Wednesday stood at 18,084, according to Puducherry Health Department.

ANI | Puducherry | Updated: 09-09-2020 14:41 IST | Created: 09-09-2020 14:41 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

With 341 new cases and 10 fatalities reported in Puducherry, the total number of coronavirus cases on Wednesday stood at 18,084, according to Puducherry Health Department. As many as 386 patients were discharged today, the Health Department said.

Of the total number of cases, 4,770 are active cases, 12,967 recoveries and 347 deaths. In Puducherry, the Case Fatality Rate stands at 1.92 per cent and the Recovery Rate at 71.70 per cent. (ANI)

