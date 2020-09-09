Left Menu
Development News Edition

Investigators launched over 150 probes in French horse mutilations, killings spate

"We have an unacceptable situation of absolutely sickening cruelty acts," Denormandie told France Info radio. "I hear the fear, the concerns, the disarray of horse owners," he said, adding that a toll free number was being made available to horse owners from Wednesday morning.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 09-09-2020 15:09 IST | Created: 09-09-2020 15:02 IST
Investigators launched over 150 probes in French horse mutilations, killings spate
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Investigators have opened more than 150 probes into a spate of killings and mutilations of horses across France, Agriculture Minister Julien Denormandie said on Wednesday. "We have an unacceptable situation of absolutely sickening cruelty acts," Denormandie told France Info radio.

"I hear the fear, the concerns, the disarray of horse owners," he said, adding that a toll free number was being made available to horse owners from Wednesday morning. Horses have been found with ears cut off, eyes gouged out and genitals mutilated. Police say they have no idea why; theories include a satanic rite, macabre trophy hunt or internet challenge.

A 50-year-old jobless man arrested on Monday in eastern France as part of the investigation was released without charge, a police source said on Tuesday.

TRENDING

Eyeing China, Taiwan urges alliance against 'aggressive actions'

Govt agrees to change law to help protect over 35,000 endangered species

Nigeria health workers give ultimatum to the government for addressing their demands

Shares of online betting company DraftKings surges 245% YTD

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Lindiwe Suttle reveals idea behind her upcoming web series 'Coconut Confidential'

Lindiwe Suttle Mueller-Westernhagen popularly known as Lindiwe Suttle, executive produced writer and creator of the comedy animation web series, Coconut Confidential, giving tips to the talented youth of Africa has talked about how building...

IAF will formally induct Rafale aircraft on September 10 in Ambala

The Indian Air Force IAF will formally induct the Rafale aircraft on September 10, 2020, at Air Force Station in Ambala. The aircraft will be part of 17 Squadron, the Golden Arrows. The first five Indian Air Force Rafale aircraft arrived at...

Svanidhi Samvaad: PM Modi praises efforts of Street Vendors to bounce back

The Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi held Svanidhi Samvaad with street vendors from Madhya Pradesh. The Government of India had launched the PM Svanidhi scheme on 1st June 2020 to help poor street vendors, impacted by COVID-19, resume live...

Include Mathura in NCR to boost tourism: Hema Malini

Pitching for the inclusion of Mathura in the national capital region NCR, local MP Hema Malini on Wednesday said that it will boost tourism in the temple town. Talking to a group of reporters through a virtual meeting, the parliamentarian a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020