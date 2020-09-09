Left Menu
Development News Edition

Olympics-Over 160 rights groups call on IOC chief to revoke 2022 Beijing Winter Games

Over 160 human rights advocacy groups have delivered a joint letter to the chief of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) calling for it to reconsider its choice to award China the 2022 Winter Games in light of Beijing's human rights record. It is the largest coordinated effort following several months of similar calls from individual rights groups, and comes as Beijing is facing increased international backlash over policies including its treatment of ethnic Uighurs in Xinjiang and new security laws in Hong Kong.

Reuters | Updated: 09-09-2020 16:47 IST | Created: 09-09-2020 16:14 IST
Olympics-Over 160 rights groups call on IOC chief to revoke 2022 Beijing Winter Games
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Over 160 human rights advocacy groups have delivered a joint letter to the chief of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) calling for it to reconsider its choice to award China the 2022 Winter Games in light of Beijing's human rights record.

It is the largest coordinated effort following several months of similar calls from individual rights groups, and comes as Beijing is facing increased international backlash over policies including its treatment of ethnic Uighurs in Xinjiang and new security laws in Hong Kong. "The IOC must recognise that the Olympic spirit and the reputation of the Olympic Games will suffer further damage if the worsening human rights crisis, across all areas under China's control, is simply ignored," said the letter, which was released on Tuesday.

The letter argues that the prestige of the Beijing 2008 Olympics emboldened the government to take further actions, including programmes targeting Xinjiang Uighurs and other ethnic policies. China's Foreign Ministry denounced the move as an attempt to politicise sport.

"This is against the spirit of the Olympic charter and China firmly opposes it," ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian told reporters. Among the letter's signatories are Uighur, Tibetan, Hong Kong and Mongolian rights groups based in Asia, Europe, North America, Africa and Australia.

In a response to a Reuters query on the letter, the IOC said that they remain neutral on global political issues, and that awarding the Olympic Games to a national committee "does not mean that the IOC agrees with the political structure, social circumstances or human rights standards in its country." The IOC had raised human rights and other issues with China's government and local authorities, they said.

"We received assurances that the principles of the Olympic Charter will be respected in the context of the Games." Last month, prominent Uighur rights group World Uighur Congress launched a similar appeal to the IOC over what it said were crimes against humanity in Xinjiang.

China has already made extensive preparations for the Games, which they say are on track to be held from Feb. 4-20, 2022. There was similar outcry from rights groups ahead of the 2008 Beijing Olympics. At the time, the IOC defended the choice, saying the Games were a force for good.

Separately, in an open letter released Wednesday, a coalition of over 300 civil society groups including Human Rights Watch called for the U.N. to set up an independent international mechanism to monitor and report on the human rights situation in China. "We support the call that UN member states and UN agencies use all interactions with Chinese authorities to insist that the government comply with its international human rights obligations," said the letter.

Western diplomats in Geneva told Reuters they do not expect a resolution on China at the next session of the U.N. Human Rights Council, starting on Sept. 14. Some states are expected to refer to concerns on Hong Kong and Xinjiang in their speeches, they said.

TRENDING

Eyeing China, Taiwan urges alliance against 'aggressive actions'

Govt agrees to change law to help protect over 35,000 endangered species

Nigeria health workers give ultimatum to the government for addressing their demands

Shares of online betting company DraftKings surges 245% YTD

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

10 more die of coronavirus in Pondy, toll mounts to 347

Five women and as many men succumbed to COVID-19 in Puducherry on Wednesday while 341 more people contracted the virus, pushing the tally of infections to 18,084. A release from Health and Family Welfare department said 341 new cases were ...

Iskcon's Chandradaya temple reopens

The gates of Iskcons Chandradaya temple at Mayapur, global headquarters of The International Society for Krishna Consciousness, opened from Wednesday, 30 days after closure, with all COVID-19 restrictions in place. Iskcon Mayapur spokesman ...

New Dutch coronavirus cases spike to 1,140, most since April

The number of new coronavirus cases registered in the Netherlands surged to 1,140 in the past 24 hours, the health minister said on Wednesday, the highest daily total since April.Hugo de Jonge announced the figures recorded by the National ...

Delhi Police to deploy teams for action against people violating COVID-19 protocols

In a bid to contain the spread of COVID-19 in the national capital, Delhi Police has decided to constitute dedicated team in every police station to take action against persons violating COVID-19 guidelines.In view of the spread of coronavi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020