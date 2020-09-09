One-day monsoon session of West Bengal assembly adjourned after obituary references
The single day monsoon session of West Bengal Assembly was adjourned after obituary references on Wednesday.ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 09-09-2020 16:19 IST | Created: 09-09-2020 16:19 IST
The single day monsoon session of West Bengal Assembly was adjourned after obituary references on Wednesday.
Keeping COVID-19 protocols in mind, Assembly Speaker and MLAs were screened for the novel Coronavirus at the gate of state Assembly through Rapid Antigen Testing (RAT) method.
As per media reports, eight people tested positive for Covid-19 on Tuesday when the MLAs, Assembly staff, and members of media were tested for the virus ahead of the one-day monsoon session. (ANI)
- READ MORE ON:
- West Bengal
- West Bengal Assembly
- MLAs
- Coronavirus
ALSO READ
West Bengal Assembly session to begin on Sep 9
3.8 magnitude quake jolts West Bengal's Baharampur
4.1 magnitude quake hits West Bengal's Durgapur
Total lockdown in West Bengal on September 7, 11 and 12: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.
West Bengal: Stringent lockdown in Kolkata, violations reported in some districts