Delhi Police to deploy teams for action against people violating COVID-19 protocols

In a bid to contain the spread of COVID-19 in the national capital, Delhi Police has decided to constitute dedicated team in every police station to take action against persons violating COVID-19 guidelines.

"In view of the spread of coronavirus in Delhi, each Police Station shall detail one dedicated team comprising of an upper subordinate and one lower subordinate to report to one location in their respective district to prosecute persons who violate protocols," Delhi Police said.

There are 22377 active COVID-19 cases in Delhi according to the Union Health Ministry. (ANI)