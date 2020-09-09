Left Menu
Development News Edition

Portland police arrest 11 after overnight protests

Some adhered while others continued to march around in the streets and threw projectiles such as eggs and water bottles toward officers. Portland police said they used some munitions to control the crowd but no CS gas, the main component of tear gas.

Reuters | Portland | Updated: 09-09-2020 18:02 IST | Created: 09-09-2020 17:41 IST
Portland police arrest 11 after overnight protests
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Police arrested 11 people in Portland as protests continued to take place after 100 days of demonstrations in the Oregon city against racism and police brutality. Tuesday night, a group began gathering at the site of the Saturday Market and marched in the street to the area of Transit Police Department offices, the police said in a statement. (https://bit.ly/2R7CKRR)

As the crowd arrived, some stood on the train rails, which interfered with trains getting through the area. Other members of the group stood in the street, blocking vehicular traffic, the police added. The police said they ordered the demonstrators to disperse. Some adhered while others continued to march around in the streets and threw projectiles such as eggs and water bottles toward officers.

Portland police said they used some munitions to control the crowd but no CS gas, the main component of tear gas. The police did not mention any injuries but said they made 11 arrests on charges such as interfering with a peace officer, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and attempting escape.

Portland has seen nightly protests for over three months that have at times turned into violent clashes between demonstrators and officers, as well as between right- and left-wing groups. Demonstrations erupted around the United States following the death in May of George Floyd, a Black man, after a Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes.

TRENDING

Eyeing China, Taiwan urges alliance against 'aggressive actions'

Govt agrees to change law to help protect over 35,000 endangered species

One Piece Chapter 990 spoilers: Queen wants to kill Tobiroppo, Drake, Hawkins to appear

Nigeria health workers give ultimatum to the government for addressing their demands

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Pound dips to 6-week low as UK clashes with EU over Brexit bill

The pound briefly fell below 1.29 on Wednesday to its lowest level in six weeks against the dollar as new legislation on Britains post-Brexit plans stoked fears that trade talks with the European Union would derail. The text of a bill on li...

Commonwealth Secretariat and NO MORE Foundation launch campaign against violence

The Commonwealth Secretariat and NO MORE Foundation have today launched a new campaign designed to help tackle the immediate crisis of the rapid increase in domestic and sexual violence due to the impacts of COVID-19, while also providing s...

EU will not seek to suspend Brexit talks over new British bill - sources

The EU will not seek to suspend talks over a new Brexit deal despite London publishing a bill acknowledging it could break international law by ignoring parts of an earlier divorce treaty it had sealed with the bloc, three sources said. Tal...

Maliwal demands chargesheets in 3 days, capital punishment for rapists of minor & 86-yr-old

Delhi Commission For Women chief Swati Maliwal on Wednesday wrote to LG Anil Baijal to ensure that the police file chargesheets in the rape cases of a 12-year-old girl and an 86-year-old woman within three days. She also urged Baijal to ens...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020