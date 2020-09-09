Special NIA court grants bail to two students arrested for alleged Maoist links

A special NIA court in Kochi on Wednesday granted bail to two students -- Alan Shuhaib and Thwaha Fasal -- who were arrested for alleged Maoist link in Kozhikode last year.

The two accused have been in judicial custody for more than ten months now.

They were arrested under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act in Kozhikode last November. The case was later taken over by the National Investigation Agency (NIA). (ANI)