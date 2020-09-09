Left Menu
Development News Edition

Man arrested for sexually harassing 15-year-old daughter

The man, a daily wage earner, was staying with his daughter at Maniyakaranpalayam and he allegedly tried to outrage her modesty under the influence of liquor two days ago, they said. The girl ran out of the house and with the help of relatives lodged a complaint with the All Women Police Station.

PTI | Coimbatore | Updated: 09-09-2020 19:41 IST | Created: 09-09-2020 19:41 IST
Man arrested for sexually harassing 15-year-old daughter

A labourer was arrested on Wednesday on charges of sexually harassing his 15-year-old daughter in their house in the city, police said. The man, a daily wage earner, was staying with his daughter at Maniyakaranpalayam and he allegedly tried to outrage her modesty under the influence of liquor two days ago, they said.

The girl ran out of the house and with the help of relatives lodged a complaint with the All Women Police Station. Police registered a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act and arrested the man.

He has been remanded to judicial custody and lodged in the Central jail here..

TRENDING

Eyeing China, Taiwan urges alliance against 'aggressive actions'

One Piece Chapter 990 spoilers: Queen wants to kill Tobiroppo, Drake, Hawkins to appear

Govt agrees to change law to help protect over 35,000 endangered species

Nigeria health workers give ultimatum to the government for addressing their demands

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Ugandan move to regulate online activity is tool to curb dissent ahead of polls - rights groups

Rights groups have asked Uganda to reverse a move that requires some social media users to get a licence and pay fees, saying the move is aimed at censoring content critical of the government ahead of a presidential election.In the election...

LG Manoj Sinha visits forward areas along IB in J-K's Samba, reviews security setup

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday visited forward areas along the International Border IB in Samba district and reviewed the security setup, officials said. Flanked by Border Security Force Inspector General IG ...

Ethiopia's Tigray holds regional election in defiance of federal government

Ethiopias northern Tigray region held regional elections on Wednesday in a show of defiance against Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, who called the vote illegal but said the government would not respond with force. Ethiopia had been due to hold n...

In new roles for restructured Railway Board, CEO to retain key portfolios

The Railways has decided the work allocation of its restructured Railway Board with the Chairman and CEO emerging as the all powerful face of the national transporter by retaining the most significant safety, security and infrastructure por...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020