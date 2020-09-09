2 Pak intruders killed along IB in Rajasthan

Left Menu
The Border Security Force recovered two pistols, Pakistani currency and eight kg heroin, among other things, from the intruders after the incident, they said. Early this morning, two persons were seen approaching the fencing near Khyaliwala border post in Sri Ganganagar sector, Deputy Inspector General, Rajasthan Frontier, Madan Singh Rathore said.

PTI | Jodhpur/Bikaner | Updated: 09-09-2020 20:48 IST
The BSF killed two Pakistani nationals trying to sneak into India through the International Border in Rajasthan's Sri Ganganagar sector in the early hours of Wednesday, an official said. The Border Security Force recovered two pistols, Pakistani currency and eight kg heroin, among other things, from the intruders after the incident, they said.

Early this morning, two persons were seen approaching the fencing near Khyaliwala border post in Sri Ganganagar sector, Deputy Inspector General, Rajasthan Frontier, Madan Singh Rathore said. "The guards on patrol challenged them and asked them to return. They did not heed the warning and the patrol party fired at them," he said, adding that both the intruders were killed in the firing.

The BSF recovered two pistols, some live cartridges and magazines, eight packets containing one kg heroin each, a night vision device and Pakistani currency worth Rs 13,000 from the intruders. On the basis of an identity card recovered from one of the intruders, he has been identified as Shahbaz Ali, Rathore said, adding that the other hasn't been identified yet.

"We have initiated the process of handing over the bodies to Pakistani Rangers by holding a meeting with them," he said. This is the second such incident in a little over a month.

A Pakistani national was shot dead by the BSF at the BKD border post in Barmer district's Bakhasar village on August 7 while he was trying to cross the fencing..

