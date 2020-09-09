Left Menu
Noida gets Rs 2.5 cr facility for monitoring waste management

In vehicle tracking, there will be monitoring of vehicles engaged in door-to-door garbage collection, mechanical sweeping and other vehicles belonging to the Noida Authority. For incident management, there are 'Noida Citizen Grievance App', 'Swachhta App' besides a 'WhatsApp complaint number' that can be used by the citizens, it said.

PTI | Noida | Updated: 09-09-2020 21:31 IST | Created: 09-09-2020 21:31 IST
Noida on Wednesday got a state-of-the-art Rs 2.5 crore facility for monitoring of solid waste management, including tracking of door-to-door garbage collection, officials said. The 'Integrated Control and Command Centre' for solid waste management is located in Sector 39 premises of the Noida Authority complex and has come up with support of the HCL Foundation, they said.

"The state-of-the-art command centre offers smart solutions for citizen grievance redressal, waste segregation audit as well as resource management for the citizens of Noida," the authority said. The facility was inaugurated by Noida Authority CEO Ritu Maheshwari and Alok Varma, Director of Project Clean NOIDA, an initiative of the HCL Foundation.

According to the authority, the ICCC will broadly have three systems for vehicle tracking, incident management and attendance tracking. In vehicle tracking, there will be monitoring of vehicles engaged in door-to-door garbage collection, mechanical sweeping and other vehicles belonging to the Noida Authority.

For incident management, there are 'Noida Citizen Grievance App', 'Swachhta App' besides a 'WhatsApp complaint number' that can be used by the citizens, it said. Noida Authority employees will mark their attendance via a separate mobile-based app, it added.

Meanwhile, Maheshwari felicitated 24 workers engaged in sanitation and sanitisation works in the past six months for their exceptional work. Four of these Swachhta Nayaks were given certificates and Rs 3,100 cash, while 20 workers were given certificates along with Rs 2,100, the authority said.

