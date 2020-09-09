Suicide bomber kills 3, including child, in Somali capital
Ismail Mukhtar, spokesman for Somalia's information ministry, told The Associated Press that seven other people were injured when the bomber detonated a suicide vest outside the restaurant near a security checkpoint close to the presidential palace in Mogadishu. Ambulance sirens could be heard as police officers sealed off the area, according to Col Ahmed Aden, a police officer.PTI | Mogadishu | Updated: 09-09-2020 22:29 IST | Created: 09-09-2020 22:19 IST
A Somali official says a suicide bomber killed at least three civilians, including a young boy, at a restaurant in Somalia's capital Wednesday evening. Ismail Mukhtar, spokesman for Somalia's information ministry, told The Associated Press that seven other people were injured when the bomber detonated a suicide vest outside the restaurant near a security checkpoint close to the presidential palace in Mogadishu.
Ambulance sirens could be heard as police officers sealed off the area, according to Col Ahmed Aden, a police officer. There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the blast. However, the al-Qaida-linked al-Shabab extremist group often carries out such attacks.
