Left Menu
Development News Edition

Jaishankar meets Russian counterpart; discusses ways to enhance bilateral ties

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday said he held "excellent talks" with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov during which they discussed bilateral strategic ties and exchanged views on the international situation.

PTI | Moscow | Updated: 09-09-2020 23:11 IST | Created: 09-09-2020 22:54 IST
Jaishankar meets Russian counterpart; discusses ways to enhance bilateral ties
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday said he held "excellent talks" with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov during which they discussed bilateral strategic ties and exchanged views on the international situation. Jaishankar is here on a four-day visit to Russia to attend a meeting of the foreign ministers of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO).

"Pleasure to meet FM Sergey Lavrov, this time in person. Excellent talks that reflect our Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership. Value our exchanges on the international situation," Jaishankar tweeted after talks with his Russian counterpart on the sidelines of the SCO meeting. The meeting could not be held earlier due to the COVID-19 pandemic. "We highly appreciate an opportunity to discuss the development of Russia-India strategic partnership in all areas: bilateral relations, cooperation within the frameworks of SCO, BRICS, UN," Lavrov was quoted as saying by the Embassy of Russia in India.

Last week, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh met with his Russian counterpart Gen. Sergey Shoigu in Moscow during which he appreciated the "steadfast support" provided by Russia in response to the country's defence and security needs. Singh, who was on a three-day visit to Russia to attend a crucial meeting of the SCO, pressed for expediting supply of a number of weapons systems, ammunition and spares to India by Russia under contracts which were concluded earlier.

Earlier in the day, Jaishankar held separate bilateral meetings with his Kyrgyz and Tajik counterparts here and discussed ways to boost India's strategic partnership with the two Central Asian countries. "A fruitful meeting with FM Chingiz Aidarbekov of Kyrgyz Republic on SCO sidelines," Jaishankar tweeted after his first bilateral meeting of the day.

The two leaders discussed issues of bilateral and regional interest. "Agreed to further enhance our strategic partnership in all spheres," Jaishankar wrote.

Jaishankar thanked Aidarbekov for the support in facilitating the return of Indian nationals from the Central Asian country. Air India operated several flights under Vande Bharat Mission to evacuate its nationals stranded in other nations due to lockdown. About 4,500 Indian students are studying medicine in various medical institutions in Kyrgyzstan. A few businessmen are engaged in trade and services in Kyrgyzstan, according to the Indian Embassy in Bishkek.

Jaishankar later said he held a warm meeting with Tajik counterpart Sirojiddin Muhriddin. "Pleased with our growing bilateral and regional cooperation. Highly value this strategic partnership," Jaishankar tweeted.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 990 spoilers: Queen wants to kill Tobiroppo, Drake, Hawkins to appear

Eyeing China, Taiwan urges alliance against 'aggressive actions'

Govt agrees to change law to help protect over 35,000 endangered species

Nigeria health workers give ultimatum to the government for addressing their demands

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

14 lizards of rare species rescued while being smuggled from Bangladesh

Fourteen tokay gecko lizards were rescued by the BSF while being smuggled through the India- Bangladesh border in West Bengals North 24 Paraganas district on Wednesday, officials said. The rare species of lizards, worth Rs 7 crore in the in...

Chhattisgarh records 2,564 new COVID-19 cases

With 2,564 new COVID-19 cases reported on Wednesday, Chhattisgarhs total count rose to 52,932, a health official said. The death toll climbed to 477 after 13 fatalities were reported over the last four days while information about 57 deaths...

France says U.S. blocking global digital tax talks

The U.S. government is blocking international talks on cross-border taxation of digital giants and Europe should prepare to go ahead with a European tax if there is no global deal by year end, French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on ...

Soccer-Italy's Serie A clears way for private equity investment

Italys Serie A soccer clubs agreed on Wednesday to set up a new media company to handle the broadcast rights for top-flight Italian soccer and are deciding between two rival private equity bids seeking a stake in the business, club official...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020