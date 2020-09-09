Case of loot and murder registered over death of relative of Uttarakhand governor

A case of loot and murder has been registered in connection with the death of the brother-in-law of Uttarakhand Governor Baby Rani Maurya, police said on Wednesday. The police had earlier said that Jagdish Maurya (78) met with an accident in Bajna town while returning from Aajnoth village on Monday night and succumbed to injuries on the way to a Noida hospital.

The victim's family members, however, alleged that he was attacked by robbers. "On the complaint of the wife of deceased Jagdish Prasad Maurya, police have registered a case of loot and murder in Naujheel police station," Superintendent of Police, Rural, Srish Chand said here.

He said efforts were on to nab the culprits.