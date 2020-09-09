Left Menu
Development News Edition

ED interrogates Bineesh Kodiyeri

Though he was summoned for interrogation after charges were levelled against him for his close links with some members of a drug racket busted by the Narcotics Control Bureau in Bengaluru recently, it is not clear on which issue he was interrogated by the ED today. Earlier in the day, the the ED told a special court here that the accused in the Bengaluru drug case were suspected to have assisted those allegedly involved in the sensational gold smuggling case in Kerala.

PTI | Kochi | Updated: 09-09-2020 23:16 IST | Created: 09-09-2020 22:59 IST
ED interrogates Bineesh Kodiyeri
Representative image Image Credit: wikipedia

The Enforcement Directorate probing the money trail in the Kerala gold smuggling case on Wednesday interrogated Bineesh Kodiyeri, son of Kerala CPI(M) secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, for over 11 hours, even as it filed a report in a court here, alleging a link between the accused in Bengaluru drug case and in the gold smuggling case. Bineesh, who appeared before the ED officials here at around 10 AM, was allowed to leave office at 10 PM after completing his interrogation.

Emerging from the ED office, Bineesh refused to speak to the media. Though he was summoned for interrogation after charges were levelled against him for his close links with some members of a drug racket busted by the Narcotics Control Bureau in Bengaluru recently, it is not clear on which issue he was interrogated by the ED today.

Earlier in the day, the the ED told a special court here that the accused in the Bengaluru drug case were suspected to have assisted those allegedly involved in the sensational gold smuggling case in Kerala. The ED made the submission in the Special Court for PMLA cases here while seeking extension of judicial remand of three accused in the gold smuggling case, including Sarith P S, Sandeep Nair and Swapna Suresh.

"Further investigation revealed that the accused in the Bengaluru drug trafficking case registered by the Narcotics Control Bureau, Bengaluru are suspected to have assisted the accused in the gold smuggling case", the ED submitted in the court. The central agency said the NCB, Bengaluru, has been requested to share with it, details of the drug seizure case.

It said one of the high-profile persons who is alleged to be linked to the case is being interrogated. In addition to this, more than 20 people who are involved in the gold smuggling case are to be investigated, it said.

The central agency summoned Bineesh for interrogation following charges of links between a key accused in the Kerala gold smuggling case and a prime accused in the Bengaluru drug seizure case. Earlier, the youth wing of the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) had alleged that Bineesh Kodiyeri has close links with some members of the Bengaluru drug racket busted by the Narcotics Control Bureau in Bengaluru recently.

Youth League General Secretary P K Firos had alleged that Bineesh had invested money in a hotel business launched by the drug case accused Mohammed Anoop in Kammanahalli in 2015 and demanded a comprehensive investigation into it. Bineesh has said he knew Anoop and his family and the latter had borrowed money from him and some others for starting the restaurant business in Bengaluru some years ago.

He had also said he was shocked after hearing the news about Anoop's alleged involvement in drug trafficking.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 990 spoilers: Queen wants to kill Tobiroppo, Drake, Hawkins to appear

Eyeing China, Taiwan urges alliance against 'aggressive actions'

Govt agrees to change law to help protect over 35,000 endangered species

Nigeria health workers give ultimatum to the government for addressing their demands

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19 test mandatory for MLAs to Delhi Assembly to attend session

COVID-19 test is mandatory for members of Delhi Assembly to attend the one-day session on September 14, according to the Assembly Secretariat. The sitting of the assembly will commence at 2 pm. All members will have to wear a face mask and ...

New York City restaurants can resume indoor dining on Sept. 30 -governor

New York City restaurants will be able to resume indoor dining at 25 capacity with some restrictions on Sept. 30, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Wednesday, relaxing one of last big lockdown limitations on life in the nations most po...

Serbia suspends Belarus military drill, citing EU pressure

Serbia suspended military drills with foreign troops for six months on Wednesday, halting planned joint exercises with Russia in protest-hit Belarus, after what the government termed pressure from the European Union.Defence Minister Aleksan...

Political parties should get priorities right, Cong leader Milind Deora says after Kangana row

In the context of the controversy over actor Kangana Ranaut, Congress leader Milind Deora on Wednesday said political parties should get their priorities right as the state had a large number of COVID-19 cases. Appalled as a Mumbaikar with ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020