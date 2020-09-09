Vineet Goyal appointed new ADGP of STF

The West Bengal government on Wednesday appointed senior IPS officer Vineet Kumar Goyal as the new Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) of the Special Task Force, a government notification said. Goyal, who was holding the post of Director, Security, will take over the new assignment immediately, it said.

IGP, STF Ajay Kumar Nanda will take over as the IGP, CIF (Counter Insurgency Force), the notification said. ADGP and IGP, Traffic and Road Safety Vivek Sahay will now take over as the new Director, Security, it said.

N Ramesh Babu, currently ADGP, Traffic II will now take charge as ADGP, Telecommunications. Ajay Kumar, currently ADGP and IGP of CIF, has been transferred to the post of ADGP and IGP, Traffic and Road Safety, the notification added.