Left Menu
Development News Edition

Maliwal writes to Delhi LG to direct police to file chargesheet in rape cases of minor girl, 90-yr-old woman within 3 days

Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chairperson Swati Maliwal on Wednesday requested Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal to issue necessary orders to police to file the chargesheet in recent rape cases of a 12-year-old girl and a 90-year old woman within next 3 days.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-09-2020 23:44 IST | Created: 09-09-2020 23:44 IST
Maliwal writes to Delhi LG to direct police to file chargesheet in rape cases of minor girl, 90-yr-old woman within 3 days
DCW chief Swati Maliwal (file photo). Image Credit: ANI

Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chairperson Swati Maliwal on Wednesday requested Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal to issue necessary orders to police to file the chargesheet in recent rape cases of a 12-year-old girl and a 90-year old woman within next 3 days. She also urged him to give directions to make suitable arrangements so that trial can be completed in two months.

"The Delhi Police has registered FIR in both the matters and have arrested the concerned men. I have met both the survivors. The old woman had tears in her eyes when she clasped my hands with her wrinkled fingers and demanded justice. The 12-year-old child has sustained scars that will probably remain with her forever. I can never ever forget their pain and trauma," she stated. "These incidents have shaken me to the core and I feel deeply disturbed at the fact that many such criminals with a sick mentality continue to be lurking around us. It's unfortunate that in today's times, no one is safe - whether it's an 8-month-old baby, a 12-year-old girl or a 90-year-old woman," read the letter.

Maliwal said that there is a complete lack of fear of law in the minds of criminals and instead the laxity of the system emboldens them to commit gruesome crimes against women and girls in the country. "The justice delivery mechanism in the country is painfully long and cumbersome which more often than not breaks the spirit of the girl or woman who has been raped. During my interactions with both the survivors and their families, they have repeatedly stated that they have only one demand from the system - that their cases be fast-tracked and that the perpetrators be given the capital punishment," the letter said.

The DCW chief urged the Delhi LG to try and ensure the strongest action against the culprits in these cases. "Since these cases are really distressing and brutal, I appeal to your hon'ble self to kindly look into the matter and ensure exemplary punishment - death penalty to the culprits in both the cases in a fast tracked manner," she stated.

"I, therefore, request your hon'ble self to issue necessary orders to police to file the chargesheet in both matters within next 3 days and also direct suitable arrangements for speedy trial of the cases ensuring the completion of trial in two months," Mailwal said. (ANI)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 990 spoilers: Queen wants to kill Tobiroppo, Drake, Hawkins to appear

Changes to border exception rules to help reunite Kiwis with partners

More Indians in Singapore returning home due to job losses: Envoy

Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro: First of Xiaomi devices to receive Android 11 update

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Rookie QB Burrow named a Bengals captain

Rookie quarterback Joe Burrow was named one of the Cincinnati Bengals six team captains for 2020 on Wednesday. The No. 1 overall draft pick joined a group of veterans wide receiver A.J. Green, running back Giovani Bernard, linebacker Josh B...

Venezuela gasoline queues grow as Iranian tankers take long route

By Efrain Otero and Jonathan Saul SAN ANTONIO DE LOS ALTOS, VenezuelaLONDON, Sept 9 Reuters - A ngry Venezuelans are once again stuck in long service station lines due to rationing by President Nicolas Maduros government, which is awaiting ...

Nobel laureate Alexievich denounces Belarus 'terror' as another activist is detained

Nobel prize-winning author Svetlana Alexievich accused the authorities in Belarus of terrorising their own people on Wednesday as another opposition politician was detained by masked men in plain clothes. Maxim Znak was the latest figure to...

Stalls will be provided at 'discounted rate' to artists at Delhi Haat, tourism dept campuses: Govt

The Delhi government has decided to provide stalls at a discounted rate to artists and artisans across all the campuses of the tourism department including Delhi Haat. The decision was taken after Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020