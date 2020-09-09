PM directed to develop Badrinath Dham while maintaining its spirituality and religious significance: Uttarakhand CM

Left Menu
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given directions that Badrinath Dham should be developed while maintaining its spirituality and religious significance, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat said on Wednesday.

ANI | Dehradun (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 09-09-2020 23:52 IST | Created: 09-09-2020 23:52 IST
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat speaking to reporters in Dehradun on Wednesday.. Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given directions that Badrinath Dham should be developed while maintaining its spirituality and religious significance, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat said on Wednesday. "Prime Minister has a special affection for all four Dhams. Badrinath Dham masterplan was shown to the Prime Minister. The plans aim to develop the place keeping in the view of increasing visitors. The Prime Minister has said that Badrinath Dham should be developed while maintaining its spirituality and religious significance," Rawat told reporters here.

Prime Minister Modi today reviewed the ongoing development work at Kedarnath Dham through video conferencing. The review included boosting infrastructure at Kedarnath, which would enable more pilgrims as well as tourists to visit.

The Prime Minister emphasised on the need to create pilgrim-friendly and environment-friendly facilities. He also called for using the latest technology in the efforts that are underway as a part of further developing Kedarnath and surrounding areas, read the release by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO). (ANI)

