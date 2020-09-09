Left Menu
MoS MEA attends EAS FMs meet; regional and global issues discussed: MEA

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-09-2020 00:17 IST | Created: 09-09-2020 23:54 IST
Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan on Wednesday attended the 10th East Asia Summit Foreign Ministers' Meeting during which views were exchanged on the current regional and international developments, including the COVID-19 pandemic. The meeting, held via video conference, was attended by foreign ministers of the EAS participating countries and chaired by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Vietnam Pham Bin Minh, the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement. The meeting discussed ways and means to strengthen the leaders-led EAS platform and to make it more responsive to emerging challenges on its 15th anniversary, the MEA said. "The ministers exchanged views on the current regional and international developments, including the COVID-19 pandemic and the cooperation to achieve a speedy and sustainable recovery," it said.

The meeting reviewed the status of commitments made by participating countries under the EAS framework and the progress in the implementation of the Manila Plan of Action (2018-2022) to implement the Phnom Penh Declaration on the EAS Development Initiative, adopted by the EAS Leaders in 2012, the MEA said. Preparations for the upcoming 15th EAS Summit scheduled in November 2020, were also discussed, it said. Muraleedharan appreciated Vietnam's efforts, as ASEAN Chair, for providing continued stewardship towards a 'Cohesive and Responsive ASEAN' in the difficult and uncertain times marked by COVID-19 pandemic. He underlined the key role played by EAS as a leading mechanism of the Indo-Pacific region and reiterated India's support to make it stronger and more responsive.

The East Asia Summit is the premier forum in the Asia-Pacific region to deal with issues relating to security and defence. Since its inception in 2005, it has played a significant role in the strategic, geopolitical and economic evolution of East Asia. Apart from the 10 ASEAN member states, East Asia Summit includes India, China, Japan, Republic of Korea, Australia, New Zealand, United States and Russia.

