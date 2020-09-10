CBI registers case against Additional DCP for using fake credentials

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday filed a case against Additional DCP Sanjay Kumar for allegedly using fake credentials and documents to get selected in Delhi, Andaman and Nicobar Islands Police Service (DANIPS).

"The Central Bureau of Investigation has registered a case on a complaint against an Additional DCP (DANIPS), Delhi Police on the allegations that the said Addl. DCP used the credentials and documents of another person in a similar name to get selected in DANIPS," the press release issued by the agency said.

It added, "Searches were conducted on September 9, 2020 at the premises of said Additional DCP at Delhi which led to recovery of certain documents. The investigation is continuing," it added. (ANI)